Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should repay the taxpayer if he is found to have misused public funds while serving as the UK's Trade Envoy, Chancellor Rachel Reeves says.

By Chay Quinn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should repay the taxpayer if he is found to have misused public funds while serving as the UK's Trade Envoy, Chancellor Rachel Reeves says.

Ms Reeves told reporters on Wednesday that she was glad not have met Andrew, who was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week. Picture: Getty

In a startling tirade from the House of Commons on Tuesday, trade minister Chris Bryant slammed the former prince as "rude, arrogant and entitled" in a break from the tradition that MPs do not criticise royals. Reeves echoed the sentiments expressed by her colleague, saying: “Well, I’ve never met [Mountbatten-Windsor] and I think that’s probably for the best.” When asked whether she would like to see Andrew, who is eighth in line for the throne, removed from the royal line of succession, Reeves pointed to the moves by the Government to bring this about. “In terms of the succession to the throne, the Government have already said that we’re looking at that", Reeves said. The UK Government is understood to be preparing legislation to block Andrew's route to the throne when a police investigation into the former Duke of York concludes.

Nations that must agree before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be removed from line of succession Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

The Bahamas

Belize

Canada

Grenada

Jamaica

New Zealand

Papua New Guinea

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Tuvalu

United Kingdom