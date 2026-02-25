Andrew 'must repay money if found to have misused taxpayer cash', Chancellor says
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should repay the taxpayer if he is found to have misused public funds while serving as the UK's Trade Envoy, Chancellor Rachel Reeves says.
Listen to this article
Ms Reeves told reporters on Wednesday that she was glad not have met Andrew, who was released under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week.
When asked whether the disgraced royal should pay back funds if he is found to have misused public money, the Chancellor told The I newspaper: "Of course".
Since his arrest, Andrew has faced allegations that he charged taxpayers for massages and excessive travel costs while working as Trade Envoy between 2001 and 2011.
Read More: Rachel Reeves backtracks on student loans as she says system is 'broken' a month after defending it as 'fair' to LBC
Read More: What now for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? Police investigation continues
In a startling tirade from the House of Commons on Tuesday, trade minister Chris Bryant slammed the former prince as "rude, arrogant and entitled" in a break from the tradition that MPs do not criticise royals.
Reeves echoed the sentiments expressed by her colleague, saying: “Well, I’ve never met [Mountbatten-Windsor] and I think that’s probably for the best.”
When asked whether she would like to see Andrew, who is eighth in line for the throne, removed from the royal line of succession, Reeves pointed to the moves by the Government to bring this about.
“In terms of the succession to the throne, the Government have already said that we’re looking at that", Reeves said.
The UK Government is understood to be preparing legislation to block Andrew's route to the throne when a police investigation into the former Duke of York concludes.
Three Commonwealth realms have already confirmed they support the move, with all fifteen required to assent to the decision in order for it to be implemented.
New Zealand and Australia confirmed their support for removing Andrew, after the UK Government raised it as a possibility.
Andrew was arrested at his home on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday morning.
He was the first senior royal to be arrested and held in custody since Charles I in 1646 before he was released under investigation after 11 hours at a Norfolk police station.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.