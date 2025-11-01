Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is not wanted in Norfolk, locals say after it was revealed that he will move to the King's Sandringham estate.

Susan Larkins, 70, a retired office worker from South Wootton, Norfolk, told the Sun: “He’s a horrible man. We don’t want him up here.”

But residents are not best pleased at the news, given Andrew's association with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

After he was stripped of his titles and booted from the Royal Lodge, Andrew is set to move onto the Sandringham estate before the end of January.

She added it was “way past time” that Andrew’s titles were removed by the King.

When Andrew moves from his rent-free Royal Lodge residence, he is set to take his collection of 72 teddy bears with him.

The cuddly collection was once reported to be a source of contention for Andrew's staff, as he would rant and rave should they be put in the wrong places.

Despite the unwelcome nature of his impending move to Norfolk, locals in Windsor are also glad to see the back of him.

Windsorian Polly Gledstone, 24, said: “Charles has taken charge with Andrew, but it’s 20 years too late.”

The revelations come a day after the King took the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, a move that effectively ends his public life.

The disgraced royal will now effectively have the status of a commoner and be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Andrew has also agreed to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor and it is understood he is to move into an undisclosed private residence on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as soon as practicable.

The former duke had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and, for many years, was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April, after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.