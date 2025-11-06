Epstein victims lawyer urges Andrew to accept Congress summons and 'just tell the truth'
The former Prince could appear in Washington to give evidence on his links to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein
A lawyer who represented nine victims of Jeffrey Epstein has urged Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to travel to the US and "just tell the truth" after being summoned by Congress.
Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee summoned the former Prince on Thursday amid suggestions Andrew could provide crucial information about Epstein and his co-conspirators.
US lawyer Spencer Kuvin told LBC he welcomed the news on behalf of the victims, but believes Andrew is "afraid" at what evidence the FBI may have on him.
Speaking to LBC's Pip Tomson, Mr Kuvin said: "I think that on behalf of the victims, we are encouraged with regards to this news.
"And what I would say is that if Andrew wants to hold true to his promise that he made to the public of the world that he wants to help victims of Epstein's abuse, then he should voluntarily come here to the United States and give testimony to the US House on this issue."
The House Oversight Committee said it would now investigate the late financier's "sex trafficking operations" and "financial records such as 'massage for Andrew', raise serious questions".
But when asked if he thinks Andrew would actually make the trip, Mr Kuvin was less optimistic.
"I don't think he will," the lawyer said.
"I think what he said before, he was saying for the general public and to make himself look better.
"But honestly, I think he's afraid and I think that he is nervous about any appearance here in the United States because of what the FBI may have as far as evidence is concerned.
"I think that he will not listen and he will not show up here in the United States unless he does what he's done in the past, which is to ignore his advisors and be headstrong and say that he has nothing to hide and come here.
"I would encourage that."
Andrew's summons to Washington DC came hours after the King formally removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title and his HRH style by issuing a Letters Patent.
Mr Kuvin added: "Looking at it from the other side, lawyers for Andrew will possibly be telling him, do not go.
"But at the end of the day, he has pleaded his ignorance of what was going on and his innocence as to anything inappropriate.
"So if he is, in fact, innocent, then he has nothing to hide. He should come here and just tell the truth."
Mr Kuvin accepted Andrew could appear before Congress remotely, but must do so under oath and added he would be "omitting a crime if he lied once he was put under oath."
He also criticised Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said it was up to Andrew whether or not he should travel to the US.
Mr Kuvin said: "I think that Starmer understands that he does have the power, if he wanted to, to coordinate with the U.S. authorities and pursuant to certain treaties like the Hague Convention and other treaties between the US and the UK, he could compel him as a citizen.
"So the Prime Minister is wrong to. The Prime Minister has powers to do more, to compel him to.
"I think that he's making it an issue for Andrew, but I think that the Prime Minister does have the capabilities and the power to be able to work with the United States and compel Andrew's appearance, especially now that Andrew is no longer part of royalty."
The former prince denies sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged this happened on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.
Signed by 16 Democratic members of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the summons letter read: "The committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein's co-conspirators and enablers, and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations.
'Well-documented allegations against you, along with your long-standing friendship with Mr Epstein, indicate that you may possess knowledge of his activities relevant to our investigation.
"In the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, we request that you co-operate with the committee's investigation by sitting for a transcribed interview with the committee."