The former Prince could appear in Washington to give evidence on his links to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been urged to 'just tell the truth" after Congress summons. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A lawyer who represented nine victims of Jeffrey Epstein has urged Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to travel to the US and "just tell the truth" after being summoned by Congress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee summoned the former Prince on Thursday amid suggestions Andrew could provide crucial information about Epstein and his co-conspirators. US lawyer Spencer Kuvin told LBC he welcomed the news on behalf of the victims, but believes Andrew is "afraid" at what evidence the FBI may have on him. Speaking to LBC's Pip Tomson, Mr Kuvin said: "I think that on behalf of the victims, we are encouraged with regards to this news. "And what I would say is that if Andrew wants to hold true to his promise that he made to the public of the world that he wants to help victims of Epstein's abuse, then he should voluntarily come here to the United States and give testimony to the US House on this issue." Read more: Andrew’s final humiliation as King Charles formally strips him of prince title and HRH Read more: No charges for men who projected images of Epstein and Trump onto Windsor Castle during president's state visit

The King has formally removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's prince title and his HRH style. Picture: Shutterstock

The House Oversight Committee said it would now investigate the late financier's "sex trafficking operations" and "financial records such as 'massage for Andrew', raise serious questions". But when asked if he thinks Andrew would actually make the trip, Mr Kuvin was less optimistic. "I don't think he will," the lawyer said. "I think what he said before, he was saying for the general public and to make himself look better. "But honestly, I think he's afraid and I think that he is nervous about any appearance here in the United States because of what the FBI may have as far as evidence is concerned. "I think that he will not listen and he will not show up here in the United States unless he does what he's done in the past, which is to ignore his advisors and be headstrong and say that he has nothing to hide and come here. "I would encourage that."

The King had already stripped his brother of his royal titles. Picture: Getty

Andrew's summons to Washington DC came hours after the King formally removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title and his HRH style by issuing a Letters Patent. Mr Kuvin added: "Looking at it from the other side, lawyers for Andrew will possibly be telling him, do not go. "But at the end of the day, he has pleaded his ignorance of what was going on and his innocence as to anything inappropriate. "So if he is, in fact, innocent, then he has nothing to hide. He should come here and just tell the truth." Mr Kuvin accepted Andrew could appear before Congress remotely, but must do so under oath and added he would be "omitting a crime if he lied once he was put under oath." He also criticised Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said it was up to Andrew whether or not he should travel to the US.