The Tate brothers, who have dual US and British citizenship, were arrested in Miami in July after the UK requested their extradition from the US

British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate (front) and his brother Tristan Tate (back R). Picture: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate used a "lover boy" model to lure women with the promise of romantic relationships before coercing them to create online pornography, police have said.

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Joseph McBride, lead counsel for Andrew and Tristan Tate, speaks to the media outside the C. Clyde Atkins United States Courthouse. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joseph McBride, a lawyer for the Tate brothers, said the accusations could not be "meaningfully tested" because the UK had not disclosed the names of the accusers to the defence. "No American court should be asked to surrender a person to a foreign country on the word of secret accusers," McBride said in a statement. The arrests of Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, marked a new phase in the legal troubles for the former kickboxers, who have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist. The British embassy in Washington last month sent the United States a series of documents in support of its extradition requests.

I WANT the world to see the evidence against me.



If I was guilty, if there was horrible looking evidence, why would I be begging for my file to be shown to the world?



Why is the UK government fighting to HIDE the evidence against me?



Surely they want the world to see how evil… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 1, 2026