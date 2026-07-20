The CPS confirmed on Sunday that it has requested the extradition of the brothers from the US

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest. Picture: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are expected to face a US court on Monday as UK police seek their extradition over an investigation into alleged sexual offences.

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The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Sunday confirmed it was bringing further charges against the brothers, who were arrested by US Marshals in Miami, in relation to allegations from four additional victims. Posting on X, their lawyer Joseph McBride said the brothers were being held “in solitary confinement” and would face a Florida court “first thing” on Monday local time. He called their arrest “un-American and unconscionable”, adding that the UK Government “wants to bury them in a foreign prison for the rest of their lives”. The pair have previously denied any wrongdoing and Mr McBride said the brothers were “two innocent men”. The CPS confirmed on Sunday that it has requested the extradition of the brothers from the US. Read more: Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami amid new sexual offence charges after UK investigation Read more: Andrew Tate’s legal action against CPS over names of alleged victims thrown out

Both Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested by U.S. Marshals outside of a private event in Miami, Florida, following an extradition request by the UK Government against the brothers on over fifty charges related to rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual… pic.twitter.com/zW9qOOhlFU — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 19, 2026

Social media influencer Andrew Tate, 39, was charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Tristan Tate, 38, was charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The CPS said the 38 additional charges, in addition to 21 existing charges, relate to alleged offences between July 2010 and August 2017.

Following the arrest of Andrew and Tristan Tate overnight in the US, our Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas has issued a statement.



The brothers were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation by our major crime unit into a number of sexual offences. pic.twitter.com/wwsaXO3Muz — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) July 19, 2026

Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said: “Officers from our major crime unit have been working closely alongside the Crown Prosecution Service and both national and international law enforcement agencies as part of this complex investigation. “We understand the interest that this case will generate, but we would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the legal process to be carried out correctly. “There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us.” Mr McBride previously told The Associated Press: “We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

Andrew Tate (R) attends UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images