The footage, posted during their June visit to Russia, was presented online as military training and shows the pair surrounded by men in military-style uniform as they are instructed through the various exercises

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been referred to Counter Terrorism Police after they visited Russia and took part in military training, in what a Conservative MP says could be a breach of British foreign influence laws. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys and Lauren Eales

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been referred to Counter Terrorism Police after they visited Russia and took part in military training, in what a Conservative MP says could be a breach of British foreign influence laws.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alicia Kearns has written to the Home Office and referred the matter to Counter Terrorism Policing, arguing there are grounds to examine whether the brothers were required to register under the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), part of the National Security Act. The legislation requires individuals to register certain arrangements where they carry out activities in the UK under the direction of, or for, specified foreign powers. In a 40-minute-long video posted across their various online accounts, Andrew and Tristan can be seen travelling to Russia. Read more: FBI arrests woman over alleged ISIS-inspired bomb plot targeting New York Capitol building Read more: 'Patronising' Miliband damaging relationship with Israel over illegal settlements, minister warns

While there, they visit iconic landmarks such as the Kremlin, Red Square and St Basil’s Basilica, they play chess in Chess Square, where Andrew and Tristan make jokes about George Floyd, and flex their wealth. Upon arrival in Russia, they were greeted by a group of men and women wearing traditional clothing, who encouraged the pair to dance and sing. Throughout the video, the Tate brothers share facts about Russia and the age of espionage, as well as the Romanovs and their summer palace. The longest segment of the video shows Andrew and Tristan dressed in military-style camouflage and body armour, wearing helmets, hearing and eye protection and, in several clips, Russian flag patches, as they take part in a series of battlefield-style activities at a training ground in Russia.

A screenshot from the 'Tate Confidential' episode 'The Money Cow Part 2' showing Andrew and Tristan Tate taking part in military training. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate

The brothers are seen riding on and inside what has been identified as a Soviet-era T-80BV main battle tank, a gas-turbine powered vehicle still used by Russian forces in Ukraine and armed in military service with a 125mm smoothbore main gun, as well as stripping and reassembling a Kalashnikov-pattern assault rifle, firing weapons on a range and throwing hand grenades from the cover of a trench. Other footage shows Tate being given the opportunity to use a grenade launcher and operating what is described as a flamethrower, while the brothers are also filmed singing “Katyusha”, the famous Russian song closely associated with the Soviet wartime era. The footage, posted during their June visit to Russia, was presented online as military training and shows the pair surrounded by men in military-style uniform as they are instructed through the various exercises.

A screenshot from the episode of 'Tate Confidential' 'The Money Cow Part 2' showing Andrew and Tristan Tate engaging in Russian military training. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate/Tate Confidential

At one point, the “commander” they are with jokingly tells them that whoever completes the obstacle course the fastest will win a “special medal of Minister of Defence of Russia”. Ms Kearns alleges the trip raises questions about whether the brothers were acting under the direction of, or received payment from, the Russian state and therefore should have registered under the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme. No authority has made any finding that the brothers breached the legislation and neither brother has been charged with any offence. Both Andrew and Tristan Tate categorically deny the allegations made by Ms Kearns.

A screenshot from an episode of 'Tate Confidential' 'The Money Cow Part 2' showing Andrew and Tristan Tate engaging in Russian military training. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate/Tate Confidential

A representative for the brothers told LBC that their visit to Russia was “private and personal”, adding that they received “no payment, compensation, financial assistance or direction from the Russian state”, and that they did not deliver any Russian government talking points. The Tory MP told LBC: “It's quite clear that when the Tate brothers travelled to Russia, they were part of some kind of junket for essentially Putin apologists and useful idiots. “They were pumping out Russian propaganda. There was no question about it. “And that's why I think it's so important that they need to register themselves as agents working for the Russian state.” These are allegations made by Ms Kearns. No evidence has been produced that the brothers were paid by, or acted on the direction of, the Russian state

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, addressing MPs on Chinese espionage and the Government's security response. Picture: Alamy

Tristan, in particular, has shared several posts on X over the last few years that express pro-Russia sentiment or repeat talking points about the Ukraine war and NATO. In one, dated October 23, 2025 he questioned why the people of Poland are scared of Russia, when it was the USSR that was hostile towards them.

Ukraine must join NATO because Russia will never attack NATO.



But also.



Give Zelenskyy money because when russia is done with Ukraine he is going to attack NATO next.



You warmongers don’t sound as smart as you think you do. pic.twitter.com/kDCfpqYD4A — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) February 20, 2026

There is 0 genuine reason why the west and Russia cannot just be friends and live in peace.



Russia is a manufactured boogeyman, held accountable for the crimes of the USSR which no longer exists.



We do not hold modern Turks, Brits, French or Germans accountable for the crimes… pic.twitter.com/W2VLjmjtLb — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) October 4, 2025

He added: “Empires fall, times change, Russia is only a threat to Poland so long as their ridiculous posture against them stands.” Another from October 4, 2024, reads: “There is 0 genuine reason why the west and Russia cannot just be friends and live in peace. “Russia is a manufactured boogeyman, held accountable for the crimes of the USSR which no longer exists. “We do not hold modern Turks, Brits, French or Germans accountable for the crimes of their empires, but with Russia we do.”

We are relying on Russia to save the world.



The current U.S administration does not represent us as we proved in our election.



Please do not let these Warhawks provoke you.



Let the consequences of their stupidity be paid for and fixed by our new peaceful administration.



🇷🇺✝️ — Tristan Tate (@TateTheTalisman) November 19, 2024

And, on November 19, 2024, he tweeted at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to say that “we are relying on Russia to save the world”. Ms Kearns added: “The Tate Brothers need to come clean. It's not a lot we're asking. Transparency. “Did you take direction from the Russian state? Did you take money from the Russian state? “I've written to the Minister for Security, Dan Jarvis, and asked him to investigate this because it's the government's duty to investigate those who fail to register themselves.” Ms Kearns, the former chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said the issue extended beyond the Tate brothers, arguing the law was designed to ensure transparency where online personalities may be promoting the interests of hostile foreign powers.

A screenshot from the episode of 'Tate Confidential' 'The Money Cow Part 2' showing Andrew and Tristan Tate in Red Square. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate/Tate Confidential

She said: “The Foreign Interference Registration Scheme exists because we know that foreign states are trying to influence our political system, our democracy, and obviously many of them are doing it in a hostile manner. “Russia, without question, is one. “This legislation is all about transparency. If you want to take money from other people, if you want to take direction from other states, that's your decision, but you have to register yourself with the Home Office so the public knows who you're working for. “If you take money from the Russian state, if you take direction from them, that is really important because the state needs to know who it is that is helping those who are threatening our security and our safety.”

Tristan Tate outside the Summer Palace in Russia in a screenshot of the 'Tate Confidential'. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate/Tate Confidential

Kearns said she had referred the matter to Counter Terrorism Policing and written to ministers but had not yet received a response. The offence of failing to register a relevant arrangement under the scheme carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment. No charge has been brought against either brother and no authority has made any finding that they breached FIRS.

Andrew Tate with an unnamed woman in Russia for 'Tate Confidential'. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate/Tate Confidential

The brothers’ representative told LBC: “Andrew and Tristan Tate travelled to Russia in June for private and personal reasons. They have already stated publicly, on multiple occasions, that the visit was personal. They received no payment, compensation, financial assistance, logistical support, or direction from the Russian state, any Russian government body, or any person acting on behalf of the Russian state. “They did not attend or speak at any state-organized political event and intentionally did not attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (despite inaccurate reporting at the time suggesting they were in attendance). They were not provided with Russian government talking points. “They were not instructed to promote any Russian government message. They did not act under the direction or control of any foreign power. “The public messaging they gave during the visit was also clear: serious countries should take each other seriously; people should see places for themselves rather than relying on recycled media narratives; dialogue matters; and countries should work towards peace rather than escalation. That is not ‘propaganda’. It is a basic statement in favor of direct observation, dialogue and peace. “On the facts, there is no proper basis to suggest that Andrew or Tristan Tate were required to register under the UK’s Foreign Influence Registration Scheme.

Andrew and Tristan Tate taking part in Russian military training for an episode of 'Tate Confidential'. Picture: Andrew and Tristan Tate/Tate Confidential