Andrew 'sent confidential UK trade brief to Jeffrey Epstein', documents claim
A briefing, which was prepared for Andrew by British officials when he was a trade envoy, was allegedly forwarded to the convicted sex offender in December 2010 via email
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly sent a UK government document to Jeffery Epstein containing information on investment opportunities in Afghanistan's gold and uranium supplies.
The "confidential" document was unearthed in the latest round of the Epstein Files and contained a list of "high value commercial opportunities" in Helmand province.
Andrew is yet to comment on the email, but has previously denied any wrongdoing in his associations with Epstein.
He also rejected any suggestion he used his 10-year stint as trade envoy, between 2001 and 2011, to further his own interests.
This latest bombshell revelation comes as Thames Valley Police weighs up whether to investigate the apparent sharing of documents related to Andrew's time as trade envoy.
Further files released by the US government appear to show the former Duke of York sent the paedophile financier official reports from his visits as a trade envoy to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
One message indicates that a few seconds after sending the reports from the South East Asia visits, Andrew then sent a second batch of "Zip files" called "Overseas bids".
The Afghan document contained an extensive overview of investment opportunities in Helmand province, put together by British officials working for the Helmand reconstruction team.
An assessment of the current local economy was included, alongside several business opportunities - including "significant high value mineral deposits" and the "potential for low cost extraction".
Valuable natural resources such as marble, gold, iridium and uranium were mentioned, alongside possible deposits of oil and gas.
Andrew told Epstein in a note that the file was a "confidential brief produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province".
The briefing was given to Andrew in the same month he visited Helmand and saw the UK troops based there.
Is his role as UK trade envoy, Andrew was responsible for promoting the UK's business interests overseas and to encourage investment.
According to official guidance, trade envoys have a duty of confidentiality over sensitive, commercial, or political information about their official visits.
A former senior trade official said the documents in question were "absolutely not for sending outside government" as they contained "significant commercial things".
"They should not have been sent to somebody who might seek to use them for commercial purposes. This was certainly not something a trade envoy could possibly do and justify in any way."
Andrew is facing growing pressure to testify in the US about his links to Epstein following the latest document dump, which included photos of him kneeling on all fours over a woman lying on the ground.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the King was ready to support the police if they decided to investigate his brother, who was removed from his Windsor home last week and moved to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.