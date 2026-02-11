Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly sent a UK government document to Jeffery Epstein containing information on investment opportunities in Afghanistan's gold and uranium supplies.

The "confidential" document was unearthed in the latest round of the Epstein Files and contained a list of "high value commercial opportunities" in Helmand province.

A briefing, which was prepared for Andrew by British officials when he was a trade envoy, was forwarded to the convicted sex offender in December 2010 via email.

Andrew is yet to comment on the email, but has previously denied any wrongdoing in his associations with Epstein.

He also rejected any suggestion he used his 10-year stint as trade envoy, between 2001 and 2011, to further his own interests.

This latest bombshell revelation comes as Thames Valley Police weighs up whether to investigate the apparent sharing of documents related to Andrew's time as trade envoy.

Further files released by the US government appear to show the former Duke of York sent the paedophile financier official reports from his visits as a trade envoy to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

One message indicates that a few seconds after sending the reports from the South East Asia visits, Andrew then sent a second batch of "Zip files" called "Overseas bids".

The Afghan document contained an extensive overview of investment opportunities in Helmand province, put together by British officials working for the Helmand reconstruction team.

An assessment of the current local economy was included, alongside several business opportunities - including "significant high value mineral deposits" and the "potential for low cost extraction".

Valuable natural resources such as marble, gold, iridium and uranium were mentioned, alongside possible deposits of oil and gas.

Andrew told Epstein in a note that the file was a "confidential brief produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province".

The briefing was given to Andrew in the same month he visited Helmand and saw the UK troops based there.