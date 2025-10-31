Virginia Giuffre's brother has called on King Charles to pressure US President Donald Trump into releasing the Epstein files.

It comes as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor continues to fall further from grace after his royal titles were stripped by the King amid allegations he sexually abused Ms Giuffre.

The former duke has strenuously denied allegations Ms Giuffre was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew paid millions to settle the civil sex case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

Ms Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts said he would welcome a conversation with the King with “open arms” to tell his sister's story.

He added that he would ask the monarch to tell President Trump to “put your big boy pants on” and release the Epstein files, claiming the US is likely “safeguarding these documents”.

“They have it locked away in this little Pandora’s box of people that are implicated, and we need to fully investigate them, because Prince Andrew is just one of many that need to be investigated thoroughly," he told Sky News.

He added: "And so I think the King should put pressure on our government. He should put pressure on President Trump. He should tell President Trump verbatim ‘President Trump, put your big boy pants on and let’s get these Epstein files released so that we can go after these monsters properly.”

