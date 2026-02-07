Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was alledgedly in New York at the time Virginia Giuffre claims he sexually assaulted her for a second time. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was in New York when his late accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her while there, according to new emails.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Duke of York has strenuously denied staying at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion located in the city in April 2001. However, new documents released in the latest batch of Epstein files suggest he spent the night there after ditching a Palace aide. It follows the allegation made by Ms Giuffre that she was made to have sex with Andrew by Epstein for a second time in New York, after a previous meeting in London. Read more: Andrew's ex-girlfriend insists she 'doesn't believe Jeffrey Epstein is dead' and that paedophile is alive in 'Israel' Read more: Police seen taking boxes from Peter Mandelson's home after hours searching as part of Epstein investigation

The claims also come on the same day it was revealed that Andrew had the "full support" of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. An email sent to Epstein by royal aide David Stern in March 2011 suggests he believed Andrew still had his mother’s backing despite being linked to the disgraced paedophile, after his conviction. Mr Stern’s email, sent on March 9 2011, read: "Theme seems to be now: PA under scrutiny for dealing with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan (but government approved!), he has full support of his Mum, only dealing with you was 'unwise.' At the time, Andrew was under fire for his continued association with the billionaire after photographs emerged of the pair walking in New York’s Central Park in 2010, following Epstein’s release from prison. New emails released appear to show Andrew messaging Ms Maxwell to inform her of his itinerary for the visit. He revealed he would be arriving in the city "around lunchtime," and would be attending a supper but would be free before hand. Andrew said he was then due to fly to Boston on the 10th, before returning to New York. He wrote: "I will be free when I get back to New York on the evening of the 11th and would dearly love a bed for the night somewhere prior to taking off to Nassau on the 12th, Thursday.

Ghislaine Maxwell has admitted the infamous 2001 photo of Andrew with his arm around his Virginia Giuffre is real. Picture: Virginia Roberts Giuffre

"I am going via Miami. I will have staff with me, but they go back from Boston on 11th when I come back to New York. Look forward to hearing from you." The pair then make reference to the "71st", otherwise known as Epstein's mansion. Ms Maxwell wrote that any further visit there would be "considered public, as there was a huge article in the paper w/pictures after your last visit." The newly released documents also showed an admission from Ms Maxwell that the infamous photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre is real. He has long disputed the image's authenticity and claimed it may have been faked, but his theories have been challenged by the message released as part of the latest batch of files. Earlier on Friday, Andrew's ex-girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, defended her former flame by saying anyone "on the scene and powerful" but not in the Epstein files is "a bit of a loser."