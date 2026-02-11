Andrew 'has not repaid a penny' of Giuffre settlement money borrowed from late Queen, Phillip and King Charles
Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was loaned £12 million by his parents and King Charles to pay off Virginia Giuffre, but has not paid a penny back.
The late Queen Elizabeth loaned her son £7 million for the 2022 settlement, with another £3 million being drawn from the estate of Andrew's father, Prince Philip, a year after his death.
King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, provided £1.5 million to Andrew as part of the package, which ended Ms Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse.
Ms Giuffre had brought civil action against the then-Duke of York, accusing him of sexually abusing her after she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Andrew had planned to fund the settlement by selling his luxury ski chalet in Switzerland, but he made nothing from the sale of the £19 million property due to mortgage debt.
The Royal Family are said to have provided the massive sums in a bid to prevent the scandal from overshadowing the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in February 2022, according to The Sun.
A source told The Sun: "As far as anyone knows, he has still not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed.
"The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened."
The latest revelations about the settlement come on the same day that Thames Valley Police confirmed it is holding talks with the Crown Prosecution Service over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Detectives investigating the former prince say the talks with prosecutors relate to allegations of misconduct in public office regarding Andrew's decade as a UK trade envoy.
Documents in the latest release of the Epstein files allegedly show Andrew sharing government information with paedophile financier Epstein.
"As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with Specialist Crown Prosecutors from the CPS," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said on Wednesday.
Police said the information is being evaluated to determine whether a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is needed.
Earlier today, Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson confirmed lawyers from the CPS were in close contact with the Metropolitan and Thames Valley forces.