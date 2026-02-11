Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was loaned £12 million by his parents and King Charles to pay off Virginia Giuffre, but has not paid a penny back.

The late Queen Elizabeth loaned her son £7 million for the 2022 settlement, with another £3 million being drawn from the estate of Andrew's father, Prince Philip, a year after his death.

King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, provided £1.5 million to Andrew as part of the package, which ended Ms Giuffre's civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse.

Ms Giuffre had brought civil action against the then-Duke of York, accusing him of sexually abusing her after she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew had planned to fund the settlement by selling his luxury ski chalet in Switzerland, but he made nothing from the sale of the £19 million property due to mortgage debt.

