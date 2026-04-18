Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor hoped to start his own conservation non-profit and rebrand himself, just months before he was removed from royal duties.

According to leaked correspondence, the former duke wanted to “take up the mantle of conservation” from his brother when he became the King, and leave “a legacy”.

Charles has spent five decades campaigning on environmental issues, and the former prince appeared to wish to emulate him.

Plans for 'The Royal Conservancy' were being drawn up just months before his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis and the second arrest of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The emails are said to suggest a meeting of potential backers from Europe, the Middle East and the US at Buckingham Palace in 2019 to draw up a three-year business plan.

But the proposals failed due to a lack of funding and no green light from the Cabinet Office.

Read More: Keir Starmer must quit over Lord Mandelson row, says Scotland's First Minister

Read More: Sarah Ferguson 'fears returning to UK' and feels 'abandoned' by royals amid Epstein scandal