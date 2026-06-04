The former Duke of York was pictured at the wheel of his car sporting a large purple blemish

Andrew was seen with the bruise while behind the wheel of a car. Picture: Bav Media

By Alex Storey

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured with a mystery large bruise across his face while driving close to his Sandringham home.

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The former prince was spotted behind the wheel of a vehicle leaving Marsh Farm, where he now resides, earlier on Thursday. The large mark covers the area around his right eye and most of his cheek. It is unclear how the ex-Duke of York came to sustain the bruise but comes as part of a rare appearance outside the home. It comes after a scare last month when the 66-year-old was allegedly threatened by a man close to his home. Read more: Princess Kate 'refused to speak to Andrew' even before his arrest Read more: Buckingham Palace 'handed emails about Andrew sharing confidential information as trade envoy six years ago'

The former Duke of York. Picture: Alamy

Alex Jenkinson, 39, pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Andrew on May 6. Andrew was out walking his dogs when the incident occurred in Wolferton, close to his Marsh Farm property, shortly after 7.30pm. He was said to have been left shaken up by the incident and was asked for a statement by police, as was his personal protection officer. It also emerged last week that the former prince is being investigated for possible sexual offences.

Thames Valley Police urged potential witnesses to come forward while officers assess the claims, which came about after a woman said that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010. A lawyer for the woman, who was in her 20s at the time, said that after spending a night with Andrew, she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea. Andrew, was arrested on his 66th birthday in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office while at home in Sandringham and was later released. He was questioned on suspicion of sharing sensitive information with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.