Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted leisurely riding his horse and "chatting to a dog walker" while his stuff was moved out of the Royal Lodge.
The disgraced former prince, 65, was seen driving down the Long Walk in Windsor, smiling and laughing.
Removal firms, reportedly with the royal warrant, have been packing up his stuff from the Royal Lodge.
A source told The Mirror: “He may not be a royal in any official sense any more, but he can’t seem to leave that world behind.
"Even moving his belongings comes with a royal crest attached."
His precious art is allegedly being kept in a South London warehouse protected by 24-hour guards.
Meanwhile, a 6ft wooden fence has been put up around a section of Marsh Farm in Wolferton, Norfolk, where Andrew is reported to be moving.
A light was on in an upstairs room of the main house on Thursday and people could be seen inside the building.
A digger was working in the grounds and a workman could be seen walking to and from an outbuilding.
The property has been empty for several years and is being renovated to make it habitable before Andrew is expected to move there, according to a report in The Sun.
Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, after an outcry when it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the property.
The former prince was stripped of his titles last year after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl.
The memoir, which gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, includes allegations against a number of other individuals including Andrew.
The book details previous claims that she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17.
Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.
He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.