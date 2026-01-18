Removal firms, reportedly with the royal warrant, have been packing up his stuff from the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew, Duke of York in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted leisurely riding his horse and "chatting to a dog walker" while his stuff was moved out of the Royal Lodge.

The disgraced former prince, 65, was seen driving down the Long Walk in Windsor, smiling and laughing. Removal firms, reportedly with the royal warrant, have been packing up his stuff from the Royal Lodge. A source told The Mirror: “He may not be a royal in any official sense any more, but he can’t seem to leave that world behind. "Even moving his belongings comes with a royal crest attached." His precious art is allegedly being kept in a South London warehouse protected by 24-hour guards. Read More: His Royal Sky-ness: Andrew has cable TV installed at new home as former prince prepares to leave Royal Lodge Read more: Andrew received £15m 'from oligarch linked with bribery'

A car believed to belong to private security for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor drives towards the gates to Windsor Great Park. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, a 6ft wooden fence has been put up around a section of Marsh Farm in Wolferton, Norfolk, where Andrew is reported to be moving. A light was on in an upstairs room of the main house on Thursday and people could be seen inside the building. A digger was working in the grounds and a workman could be seen walking to and from an outbuilding.

Horse riders near to Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

The property has been empty for several years and is being renovated to make it habitable before Andrew is expected to move there, according to a report in The Sun. Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, after an outcry when it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the property.

Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk which is believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's next home. Picture: Alamy