Officers are not thought to have seized any weapons but put conditions on how they are kept and how they are accessed

Prince Andrew has had his gun license revoked. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has suffered another blow after police revoked his gun license following a visit to the Royal Lodge estate.

The disgraced former royal, 65, allegedly agreed to give up the certificate after specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police visited his Royal Lodge home in Windsor, Berkshire, it is understood. He reportedly sent a valet to speak to police as they showed up at his door and agreed to hand over his collection of shotguns and rifles following discussions. Officers are not thought to have seized any weapons at the time but put conditions on how they are kept and how they are accessed, according to the Sun. Police regularly review gun licences and may decide to revoke a license if there are public safety fears or if the owner has a change of circumstances. “On Wednesday November 19, firearms licensing officers attended an address in Windsor to request that a man in his 60s voluntarily surrender his firearms and shotgun certificate. “The certificate was surrendered, and we will be not be commenting any further at this stage,” a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said. Read more: King ‘should evict Andrew’s teddy bears’ in new low for former Duke Read more: Photo of Andrew lying on laps in Epstein file dump was taken at Sandringham

Police reportedly visited Andrew at Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

It marks another blow for Andrew, who is known to be a keen hunter and often attends hunting parties. In fact, Andrew said in his car crash interview in 2019, where he was grilled on his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, that the financier and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell had come to visit him at the royals’ estate at Sandringham, Norfolk for a “straightforward shooting weekend” back in 2000. “It is also a factor that he is due to be moving soon — and gun licence holders have to inform authorities how their weapons would be kept at new addresses. “He will now not be able to do things like use guns on his own or even transport them unless he is under strict supervision. It is a real blow to him,” a source told the Sun. The review came as police looked into claims Andrew asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to dig up dirt on Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has been stripped of his titles over his ties to Epstein. Picture: Getty