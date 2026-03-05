Campaigners have called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name to be removed from a stone monument in a Marina in St Helier.

Locals have objected to the former prince's connections with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his recent arrest.

A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said: "Any reference to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or his former title of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will be altered or removed under the instruction of the Royal Household."

It comes as embarrassed residents living on roads bearing the former prince's name in England and Northern Ireland fight to get his name removed.

The former Duke of York’s name is referenced on 15 road signs, 10 in England and five in Northern Ireland.

