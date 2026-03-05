Growing calls for Andrew's name to be removed from Jersey monument as port awaits royal instruction
Ports of Jersey said the name would only be removed under royal instruction
Campaigners have called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name to be removed from a stone monument in a Marina in St Helier.
Listen to this article
Locals have objected to the former prince's connections with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his recent arrest.
A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said: "Any reference to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or his former title of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will be altered or removed under the instruction of the Royal Household."
It comes as embarrassed residents living on roads bearing the former prince's name in England and Northern Ireland fight to get his name removed.
The former Duke of York’s name is referenced on 15 road signs, 10 in England and five in Northern Ireland.
Read more: Andrew to give up lease on remaining Crown Estate property where rent costs £13k-a-year
Read more: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie 'blindsided' after being 'banned from Ascot' following Andrew's arrest
Thomas Kirk, a resident of Prince Andrew Road in Maidenhead, told the Maidenhead Advertiser: “Whenever you speak with someone, if you’re ordering something or tell someone where you live, there’s always raised eyebrows.
“There’s the ethical standpoint with the association. This road name is now linked to controversy, given the severity of the allegations that continue to come through.”
Only two-thirds of residents will need to approve changing Prince Andrew Road and Prince Andrew Close in Maidenhead if proposed by the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
Previously all residents had to agree, but the rule was changed in November.
The former prince was arrested last month on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
He continues to deny any wrongdoing.