The 66-year-old remains under investigation following allegations he shared details of state visits with Jeffrey Epstein

Servants of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been told to keep addressing the former prince as Sir. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Servants still working for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been instructed to keep addressing him as "Sir."

Andrew was pictured leaving Aylesham police station in Norfolk on Thursday evening. Picture: Reuters

It comes as Andrew is said to have just his police and security officers, plus seven dogs, for company. A source told The Sun: "He’s lost his HRH, prince and duke titles and so staff, who didn’t know how to correctly address him, have been instructed that he is still to be called Sir. "He will be given his own chef and valet at Marsh Farm which is a climbdown to the luxury he was previously afforded." Police are expected to continue their searches of Andrew's previous home at Royal Lodge, in Windsor, throughout Monday. It comes after he was officially arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, with allegations made he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. It was also revealed on Friday that the Government is considering introducing legalisation to remove Andrew from the line of succession.