Andrew's 'skeleton staff' instructed to keep addressing former prince as 'Sir' as police searches set to continue
The 66-year-old remains under investigation following allegations he shared details of state visits with Jeffrey Epstein
Servants still working for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have been instructed to keep addressing him as "Sir."
The disgraced former Duke will now have a threadbare staff consisting of a chef and a valet, who have both yet to be recruited according to reports.
Andrew spent the weekend alone in Sandringham while he remains under investigation following his arrest on Thursday, where he spent 12 hours in police custody.
Staff have reportedly asked how they should address the 66-year-old and have been instructed to keep calling him Sir.
It comes as Andrew is said to have just his police and security officers, plus seven dogs, for company.
A source told The Sun: "He’s lost his HRH, prince and duke titles and so staff, who didn’t know how to correctly address him, have been instructed that he is still to be called Sir.
"He will be given his own chef and valet at Marsh Farm which is a climbdown to the luxury he was previously afforded."
Police are expected to continue their searches of Andrew's previous home at Royal Lodge, in Windsor, throughout Monday.
It comes after he was officially arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, with allegations made he shared reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
It was also revealed on Friday that the Government is considering introducing legalisation to remove Andrew from the line of succession.
LBC understands that any changes to the line of succession will require consultation and agreement with the other countries in the Commonwealth.
Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne, and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king.
He has denied any wrongdoing over his links to the convicted sex offender, but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.
After his younger brother’s arrest, the King said in a statement that "the law must take its course" and the police have "our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Detectives have asked Andrew’s former close protection officers to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” during their service could be relevant to the investigation into Epstein and his associates.
The Metropolitan Police said it is working with counterparts in the US to establish whether London airports had been used to “facilitate human trafficking and sexual exploitation”.