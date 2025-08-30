A manhunt is underway after the suspected assassination of a prominent Ukrainian politician.

Former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in the western city of Lviv on Saturday.

A search is under way for the killer who was reportedly disguised as a delivery driver, local media reports.

Parubiy, 54, was a member of parliament, had been parliamentary speaker from April 2016 to August 2019, and was one of the leaders of protests in 2013-14 calling for closer ties with the European Union.

He was also secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council from February to August 2014, a period when fighting began in eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula.

Officials gave no immediate indication whether the murder had any direct link to Russia's war in Ukraine.