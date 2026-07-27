Andy Burnham has been urged to introduce emergency laws to stop serious offenders, including paedophiles and rapists, from being released from prison early. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has been urged to introduce emergency laws to stop serious offenders, including paedophiles and rapists, from being released from prison early.

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The Prime Minister paused the early release scheme last week after the family of slain police officer Pc Andrew Harper spoke out following reports that two of his killers were being considered for early release. The Sentencing Act, which was introduced in 2024, allows some prisoners to be released after serving just a third of their sentence in a bid to ease prison overcrowding. It has been suggested that killers and serious sex offenders were among the 6,000 due to be let out in September.

Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives have said the review is not enough, insisting that a law change is needed to prevent the release of dangerous criminals. . Picture: Alamy

When ordering a review of the policy, Mr Burnham said: “No prisoners will be let out under this policy until we have conducted an urgent review and done everything we can to minimise risk to the public.” The probe is set to report within weeks, according to housing minister Sally Jameson. But Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives have said the review is not enough, insisting that a law change is needed to prevent the release of dangerous criminals. Mrs Badenoch said: “Andy Burnham must prove he is serious by acting now to stop Labour’s early release scheme. “Instead, in an echo of Starmer, he has announced another Government review. It’s not good enough. Without emergency legislation, dangerous violent and sexual offenders will be released at the start of September. “The Conservatives have fought this dangerous scheme from day one.

The Prime Minister paused the early release scheme last week after the family of slain police officer Pc Andrew Harper spoke out following reports that two of his killers were being considered for early release. Picture: Alamy

“It’s all well and good cutting bills and bus fares, but that pales into insignificance when paedophiles and rapists are about to be let out on our streets. Burnham needs to show us he’s ready to take the tough decisions.” The Conservative leader is due to hold a press conference on Tuesday in which she will stand alongside victims and call for further action. Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy said: “Labour’s early release scheme is catastrophic. Victims should not have to live in fear all summer waiting for a review. “The clock is ticking. Thousands of rapists, paedophiles, and other serious criminals are set to be released in September. Labour must act now and stop the mass release of dangerous criminals.”