What was the slave trade? Why would Andy Burnham apologise? What are the arguments against him apologising? What is expected to happen next?

Andy Burnham is on his way to the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua and Barbuda. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham is flying to Antigua and Barbuda to attend a Commonwealth leaders’ summit, where he may state the UK is open to apologising for slavery, or make the apology.

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An illustration from the middle of the 19th century shows a transport of slaves, which the discoverer David Livingstone saw during one of his exploratory journeys in Africa. Heavily armed slave drivers with their human cargo on the way to the coast. Picture: Sueddeutsche Zeitung Photo/Alamy

What was the slave trade? For more than 300 years, from 1500 to 1800, the Transatlantic Slave Trade saw around 12 to 15 million Africans trafficked and sent to work by force in North, Central, and South America. Africans were traded for goods that had come from Europe and were sent by ship to the Americas for hard labour on the plantations. At least two million Africans in the passage, and men were shackled and flogged, and separated from women and children, who were also abused. The slaves that did arrive were then sold to the highest bidder at an auction before being put to work on plantations for sugar, coffee, and tobacco as well as rice and cotton. The proceeds were then shipped back to Europe. The process made European countries richer, while putting millions through suffering and putting African countries into poverty.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham chairing a meeting of the National Economic Council in Glasgow. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Why would Andy Burnham apologise? Britain played one of the largest roles in instigating and profiting from the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and, alongside Portugal, was responsible for enslaving 70% of the Africans involved. The UK abolished slavery over several stages in the 1830s, but a head of state or Prime Minister has never formally apologised, despite acknowledgements of "deep suffering". Mr Burnham is facing calls to apologise, and the Commonwealth summit presents an opportunity as it falls in Britain’s Black History Month. The PM wrote: "We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade. “Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them.”