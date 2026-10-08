Addressing the wider relationship with Germany and Europe during his first visit to Berlin, Andy Burnham said he was “committed to securing deeper co-operation” with the EU

Chancellor Friedrich Merz walks alongside Andy Burnham in Berlin. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andy Burnham has told the German Chancellor he wants to "bring the UK closer to Europe" as the Prime Minister gears up for the UK-EU summit, billed for next month.

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The Prime Minister and Chancellor will later convene a UK-Germany regional growth forum, bringing together British and German chief executives and focused on unlocking investment, strengthening industrial partnership and ensuring that the benefits of growth are felt in communities across both countries. Addressing the wider relationship with Germany and Europe during his first visit to Berlin, Mr Burnham said he was “committed to securing deeper co-operation” with the EU at a summit with the bloc “towards the end of the year”. He said: “We’ve had an excellent discussion today, and we will look to see if we can turn the summit into a good outcome for the EU, but also for the UK as well.” In his speech to the Labour Party conference last month, Mr Burnham said Brexit had done “more harm than good” and left the door open for a bid to rejoin the EU, saying he would “set out the options” for relations with the bloc after the summit. This comes as Mr Burnham announced the UK is “open” to Germany joining an international coalition to build the next generation of fighter jets. Read More: UK's top football policing boss slams Burnham's proposal to lift ban on drinking in stands Read More: Andy Burnham tells Britain's Jews 'we stand with you' on October 7 anniversary

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham shake hands at the exchanging of ratification documents of the Kensington Treaty with high school students behind. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham said he had “indicated” to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Britain’s “openness” to the country joining the Global Combat Air Programme (Gcap). Gcap, initially a pact between the UK, Italy and Japan to build a sixth generation fighter jet, welcomed Canada as an “observer nation” in July. Informally dubbed “Tempest”, the new jets will be equipped with technology including AI and next generation sensors, as western nations seek to maintain air superiority over threats from rival powers like Russia and China. Mr Burnham travelled to Berlin on Thursday for talks with Mr Merz focused primarily on security, including the launch of a new security partnership aimed at hybrid threats. The pair also ratified the UK-German Kensington Treaty, which was signed in July last year and commits the two nations to deeper co-operation on science, technology, defence, security and growth. Speaking alongside Mr Merz at the German Chancellery, Mr Burnham said: “We are talking today about defence collaboration, and I’ve indicated to the Chancellor, in our discussion prior to this ratification, our openness to Germany joining Gcap, the next generation of fighter aircraft.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (2nd L) walk past the honour guards with a military ceremony at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. Picture: Getty