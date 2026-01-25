Andy Burnham has been blocked from standing in a by-election following a decision from Labour's ruling committee.

The Manchester mayor's application to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election was blocked by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC).

He had required permission from the NEC to run as Labour's candidate for the Westminster seat.

Mr Burnham confirmed on Saturday he had applied for permission to run.

He said the decision had been "difficult," but now was "the moment to mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for."

But the bid has been blocked after concerns were raised over the costs of running a new election for the Greater Manchester mayoralty.

Mr Burnham has long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister to head the Labour party - and concerns from Sir Keir Starmer's allies may have also played a role in his rejection.

Sir Keir Starmer's allies vowed to fight his bid to run, after sources claimed he was putting “ambition” before the party as his decision to stand in the by-election would also trigger a vote for a new Manchester mayor, costing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

One ally to Sir Keir said it “would immediately lead to a mayoral by-election that would cost the party several hundred thousand pounds and cost the country several million pounds... it is an election that doesn’t need to take place”, the Telegraph reports.

They added that setting off a new election for the Greater Manchester mayoralty would result in a “nasty and divided” campaign that could see Reform gaining control of the city.

“We would never forgive ourselves. It would be political madness to give up one of the biggest cities to Reform. We should not gamble with people’s lives and communities like that,” the source said.

During his announcement on Saturday, Mr Burnham argued there was now "a direct threat to everything Greater Manchester has always been about from a brand of politics which seeks to pit people against each other."

He continued: "I see this by-election as the front line of that fight for the Manchester way and I feel I owe it to a city which has given me so much to lead it from the front, despite the risks involved."

Mr Burnham’s candidacy was also welcomed by Cabinet minister Ed Miliband, who was giving a speech to the Fabian Society’s annual conference in London as the mayor made his announcement.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.