I had a professor at university who lamented what he described as the demise of political satire.

Spitting Image and The Thick of It had recently come to an end and sketch writers were complaining about their work being cut out as politicians of the day were just too perfect.

David Cameron was then a newly elected prime minister and leader of a coalition of well-groomed men and perfectly made-up women.

The Guardian’s cartoonist Steve Bell had tried hard to lampoon Cameron as an octopus and, when that got too hard to draw, as a condom. But Dave didn’t have enough ridges or creases to easily parody. The jokes needed explaining.

American counterparts had an even harder time with Barack Obama. Never had there been a politician more camera-ready. The only slightly memorable joke from the era was a comparison to him as Tigger, but it was only funny when Obama was standing next to the Winnie the Pooh of Xi Jinping.

And for a short time the professor was proved right. I was allowed two questions with Cameron in 2015 when he did some local media stops ahead of that year’s election and I did notice that he was balding more than you could see on TV. But this was only noticeable as we were pressed a few inches from each other in the back room of an office. That year, his polished appearance was considered a factor in his Tory party winning the election ahead of the less airbrushed Ed Miliband and Labour.

Of course, political communication changed dramatically a year later, in 2016. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and, later, Joe Biden were on the scene, and satirists were complaining that they could again provide nothing as reality was more absurd than anything they could come up with themselves.

So the news this week that Andy Burnham is being criticised for being performatively blokeish feels like a throwback to a more innocent time. The prime minister’s social media is like something of a time capsule to a pre-Brexit era when it mattered to people for their politicians to not look deranged. There’s Andy drinking a pint, and mocking his Chancellor John Healey for his pub order. There’s Andy playing football, there he is enjoying a cup of tea…