Andy Burnham has said his sweeping plans for addressing the cost of living crisis still align with the Labour Party's 2024 manifesto.

Andy Burnham has said he will stick to his party's manifesto, voted for in the 2024 general election. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Prime Minister Andy Burnham just addressed the nation for the first time, promising sweeping reforms which he has said still align with his party’s manifesto.

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Burnham became leader of the Labour Party on Friday without an internal contest, with the former Greater Manchester mayor swiftly stepping into the role of PM without a General Election on Monday. The last manifesto that the general public voted for was in 2024. While the leading party is not legally bound to follow its manifesto to the letter, conservative voices, including Nigel Farage, are calling for a General Election in order to "let us decide the future of our country.” In response to questions from the press over whether he will call a General Election, Burnham said: "We're in a parliamentary democracy, and as we've seen through time, if somebody can command the majority of the MPs in the House of Commons obviously they then have the legitimacy to lead things forward. Read more: Andy Burnham urged to stick to Labour manifesto on North Sea oil Read more: Key points from Andy Burnham's first speech as prime minister

Andy Burnham says he will announce bold pledges while sticking to his party's 2024 manifesto. Picture: Getty

"I will be bold and I will be true to what [the manifesto] says, but there are big changes that I can implement coming from that manifesto,” in a tacit denial that he will call a General Election any time soon," he told the outlet. Labour Deputy Leader, Lucy Powell, echoed this on Sunday, noting Burnham’s premiership was a “reset” for the party: "our manifesto did talk about the redistribution of power, it did talk about the rewiring of our country, it did talk about taking on some of those vested interests.” However, political rival Nigel Farage told The Telegraph: “We are calling for an immediate General Election. Burnham must set out his stall, put it to the British people, and let us decide the future of our country.” According to polling, 51 per cent of people want Burnham to call an election.

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, has demanded Burnham hold a general election. Picture: Getty

In addition to using his first national address to pledge new council houses and a promise to discuss more cost of living crisis plans tomorrow, Burnham has already appeared to be ready to break with his predecessor over two major policies: Digital ID and drilling in the North Sea. Drilling in the North Sea is in direct contradiction with the manifesto which pledged no new licensing for oil and gas fields. However, Burnham is said to be “open minded” to the idea of issuing new licenses. The 2024 manifesto also pledged a £24bn plan for new green initiatives, and a 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. Powell told the BBC that the new drilling plan is not “a change of policy. It's more a change of emphasis."

Andy Burnham addressed the nation without a lectern, in a visual break from previous Prime Ministers. Picture: Getty