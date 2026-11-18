The Prime Minister attacked his predecessor for not having "authority on these matters" because of his "bad Brexit deal"

By Natasha Clark

Andy Burnham has hit out at Boris Johnson for declaring that Britain would vote to leave the EU again today - as he insisted rejoining the bloc should be explored.

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The Prime Minister attacked his predecessor for not having an "authority on these matters" because of the "bad Brexit deal" negotiated by the Tories, which was implemented in 2020. He argued ahead of a Brussels summit this week that it "left Britain losing more than it gained... we left with bridges burnt and bad feeling". Europe is our "largest market", and all options should be on the table for a closer relationship, he argued. But Mr Burnham has insisted that the British public "would be the boss here" on what comes next.

The Prime Minister attacked his predecessor, Mr Johnson, for not having an "authority on these matters" because of the "bad Brexit deal" negotiated by his Tory party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

The PM is due to sign new deals on Friday, which would make food and drink cheaper in supermarkets, launch a new youth mobility scheme, and allow Brits to use pet passports again. But it means we won't have a say in some of the EU rules that we may need to follow in future. The PM said of his predecessor, Mr Johnson: "I don't think he's an authority on these matters because, you know, we ended up with a Brexit deal that I think has left Britain losing more than it gained over the last few years. And we left with bridges burnt and bad feeling. "How does that help when you're still talking about a European Union that's our largest market? I mean, clearly you've got to get closer, and that's what I'm doing. Be more constructive, reach out. That's what I'm doing. "If he says that wrong, well, he can have his view, but I won't be listening to it because my mission here is to get more growth into the British economy, to add to UK GDP. And all of these things are possible from the deal that's on the table." He said his closer deal would help with greater collaboration on tackling migration, lower food prices, and give us more growth, stressing: "I am absolutely confident that what is on the table comprehensively passes the Makerfield test."

"Andy Rejoin" placard at the 4th National Rejoin March marking the 10th anniversary of the referendum. Picture: Bruce Tanner/Alamy

He said: "You have a retailer like M&S saying that it will bring down the cost of the weekly shop. Now, why wouldn't I face that and try and land it for Britain? "Because that's exactly what people need right now. "So, no. We're not in the right position in relation to Brexit. I think the British public supports a closer working relationship with the EU. That's what I'm seeking to achieve. "And actually, it also will lead to closer collaboration on tackling illegal immigration. Those problems have got more difficult to manage since the bad Brexit deal that Boris Johnson negotiated. So I'm very determined to get those things done. "And if you add it all up, lower food prices, more collaboration on immigration, more growth in the British economy." Last month the PM suggested that one option may be rejoining the EU - but many other cabinet ministers have come out to suggest they may not back that. Mr Burnham would not repeat his comments that he wanted to return to the EU in his lifetime, but stressed: "I just want all possibilities to be explored so that we keep the British economy growing in the years ahead of us, and we do everything we can to address these cost of living pressures that people are facing."

Burnham has ruled out listening to Boris Johnson on Brexit. Picture: LBC