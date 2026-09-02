The PM refused to "write the Budget here" as he was pressed by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch over his spending plans

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham has been accused of being a 'people pleaser' and failing to do enough to control government spending in his first PMQs as Prime Minister.

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Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch pressed Mr Burnham on how he will tackle soaring debt and taxes in a fiery exchange - as he faced his first test in Parliament after setting out his plans for Government. It comes as long-term borrowing costs have been sent soaring to their highest levels for 28 years. Mr Burnham blamed this on market turbulence and the Tory record on rising debt, declaring “we are turning that corner”. But Mrs Badenoch pointed to a warning from Lord Jim O’Neill on LBC that the Prime Minister’s “tone” during his Tuesday Commons debut would have unsettled investors.

‘He’s had a good month up until today…’



Lord Jim O'Neill, who turned down a role in Burnham's government, says he hopes the PM will deliver the 'genuine leadership and change' needed to support businesses. pic.twitter.com/VpKQ3RFigV — LBC (@LBC) September 1, 2026

She told the PM: “Lord O’Neill, a close friend of the Prime Minister, said yesterday’s statement in the Commons was the last thing investors wanted to hear. “Lord O’Neill is a serious economist, he knows what he’s talking about and sure enough, yesterday, the cost of government borrowing rose to its highest in 18 years. How does he tackle to tackle the Government’s rising debt costs?” Mr Burnham replied: “Can I say to the Right Honourable lady, I’ve worked with Jim O’Neill for 10 years. Jim O’Neill always gives me candid advice, we don’t always agree. But he and I worked together to turn Greater Manchester from a former industrial heartland to the fastest-growing city region in the country. Read more: Burnham at first PMQs after blaming Brexit for UK woes in Commons address - as borrowing costs spike following speech Read more: Burnham's hard launch will reassure backbenchers an election U-turn is still on the cards for Labour, writes Natasha Clark

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Burnham needed to 'stop being a people pleaser'. Picture: Alamy

“They complain, but where are their ideas about growth? When they were in government we saw 14 years of stagnant growth, we saw 14 years of debt rising as a percentage of GDP. I would say to her that the turbulence on global markets are because of that exposure that we left behind. We are turning that corner.” Mr Burnham said Britain had the fastest growth in the G7 and that borrowing fell to its lowest level in six years in the first half of 2026, adding: “I say to the party opposite... that is problem-solving rather than pointscoring.” Lord O'Neill, a former minister and Goldman Sachs economist had told LBC: "If your country is under the focus of 'can they come up with a sensible fiscal strategy' on a day when the markets think 'well no, you're not showing any sign of it' you're going to have a tough day… if it stays like this your mortgage rate is going up." The PM was also challenged by Mrs Badenoch on whether he will be raising taxes.