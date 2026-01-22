A Labour MP suspended over offensive WhatsApp messages is expected to step down to make way for leadership hopeful Andy Burnham to run for Parliament.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is said to be seeking a Commons comeback to challenge the Prime Minister’s position.

Mr Gwynne has denied that he was intending to vacate his Gorton and Denton seat any time soon, but The Times has reported he will announce his departure later on Thursday.

Andrew Gwynne, who was sacked as a minister and suspended from the Labour Party last year over offensive messages in a WhatsApp group, is said to be standing down, which would trigger a by-election in Greater Manchester.

Mr Burnham, who has served as mayor of the region since 2017, has argued for a Westminster revamp and hit out at the current system of governing.

He has repeatedly refused to rule out challenging for the leadership of the Labour Party.

Sir Keir has previously dismissed talk of leadership challenges as “wasted” time.

A source close to Mr Burnham told LBC: "We’ve not been in touch with anyone and aren’t aware of what is developing, we’re not in any loop."

Mr Burnham is one of the clear front-runners to replace Starmer if he is ousted as PM, alongside the likes of Wes Streeting and Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner is said to have "done a deal" to back Burnham as the next Labour leader in return for becoming Deputy Prime Minister again.

Sources claim the 45-year-old has agreed to support Mr Burnham if he is to launch his own leadership bid against Sir Keir Starmer.

She is believed to be in line for a return to Deputy PM as well as an unspecified senior Cabinet position if it goes ahead.