The Prime Minister has previously said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea”.

Andy Burnham faces renewed calls to block North Sea drilling after blazes. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham is facing fresh calls to block new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea, after he said “we have to face up to the changing climate”.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking to emergency responders at the West Midlands Fire Service incident command unit. Picture: Alamy

“We have to face up to the changing climate and I think we need a different debate about that,” Mr Burnham said. “There’s no point denying where we are – we need to face up to it. “We need more clean energy. “We need to see that transition accelerate.” Mr Burnham has faced pressure from Washington DC to approve drilling in the North Sea. US president Donald Trump claimed that not allowing new drilling would leave the UK as “a bankrupt country” but added he thought Mr Burnham was “going to actually open up” oil and gas fields. The Prime Minister has previously said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea”.

But Robert Palmer, the deputy director of the environmental campaign group Uplift, warned that “scientists could not be clearer that more drilling will wreck our planet and perpetuate this extreme weather”. He said: “The Prime Minister must take urgent steps to deal with the root of the problem, stopping major new oil and gas drilling such as the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields.” Responding to Mr Burnham’s comments on Friday, Mr Palmer said: “As homes burn, the country turns to dust and thousands die in the heatwaves, everyone can see the impact of climate change is hitting right now. “It is good that the Prime Minister recognises that the root cause of the heatwaves, wildfires and droughts, which are devastating the UK, is climate change. “He also argues for a pragmatic approach to oil and gas. “A pragmatic approach would be saying no to new drilling. “Burning fossil fuels is what feeds climate change. “More domestic drilling would do nothing to bring down bills or improve our energy resilience.”