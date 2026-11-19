Prime Minister Andy Burnham has called on social media companies to take down videos in which Russell Brand claims he is innocent following his conviction.

The prime minister has said Google should “do the right thing” and take the video down, adding: “why are we having to hear from him?”

Google, the parent company of YouTube, refused to remove the video, despite backlash from ministers and it prompting an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules.

On Sunday, Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher shared a message from the jailed sex offender protesting he is not guilty on their YouTube podcast.

The comedian and public figure was jailed for 10 and a half years after being convicted of one count of rape and three of sexual assault earlier this month.

Burnham said he “wouldn’t leap” to changing the law to force social media companies to take down the content.

“I would first say to the social media companies, show some responsibility here,” he said.

Speaking in Berlin, he said: “I feel for the victims. We’ve heard quite enough from this convicted criminal.

He said it was "time that we focus on the victims and think about them," and urged social media companies to take the interviews down.

“You know, why are we having to hear from from him? We shouldn’t be, and certainly (the victims) shouldn’t be hearing from him," he went on.

“It’s time to focus on them and some of the issues that they think come out of this, and some of the changes that they want to see in terms of the security of women and girls in everyday life, some of the power imbalances in the media industry and in politics and in other places, the conduct of rape trials.

He added: “These are the issues that we should be discussing, not hearing from, as I say, a convicted criminal.”