Andy Burnham ‘proud’ of Celebrity Gogglebox appearance
The Prime Minister is set to appear in an episode focused on Stand Up To Cancer's work
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has defended his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, after Kemi Badenoch accused him of dodging the “difficult” work to protect the UK.
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Burnham said he would “make no apology” for trying to “lead with a bit of lightness” following his appearance on the Channel 4 show which the Tory leader criticised.
His episode was made to highlight work done by Stand Up To Cancer, a cause he said he is “proud” to support.
“That’s the way I go at things and connect with people as best I can.
“And perhaps if a few more people watch it tonight and then support Stand Up To Cancer, that will be job done,” the Prime Minister told reporters.
Mr Burnham is not the only politician who will appear on the programme, which is airing on Friday, October 23.
He will be joined on the sofa by Liverpool City Region Mayor, and close personal friend, Steve Rotheram.
Read more: From the despatch box to the Gogglebox: Burnham to become the first PM to star on show from Downing Street
Read more: Andy Burnham completes Great North Run half marathon for homelessness charity
In a clip released ahead of the show, Mr Burnham can be seen tearfully reacting to the stories of people diagnosed with cancer, which he described as “utter devastation”.
In the clip he says he “just couldn’t imagine” the ordeal, adding: “The only thing that does give some hope is there is so much incredible research going on, and some of the main cancers of years ago, there’s been such big progress on them.“But it’s utter devastation isn’t it, if you’re that couple I don’t know how you cope with that.”
Wednesday’s episode will also feature actor Stanley Tucci, comedian Joe Lycett and the Sugababes.
Mrs Badenoch questioned the Prime Minister’s decision to take part in the show as she believes he has other more pressing commitments to attend to.
Referring to the Government’s advice to the public to stockpile food, water and other essentials to prepare for possible emergencies in the future, she said: “I don’t mind them giving advice.
“I worry that between the Prime Minister being on Gogglebox and then talking about stockpiling canned goods, they’re not actually doing the really difficult stuff that will protect the country.”
This is not the first charity fundraising event the Prime Minister has engaged in whilse in office.
He completed The Great North Run in early September. He ran the half marathon to raise money for a homelessness charity.