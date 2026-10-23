Picture: Gogglebox for Stand up to Cancer airs this Friday 23rd October, on Channel 4 at 9:05pm.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has defended his appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox, after Kemi Badenoch accused him of dodging the “difficult” work to protect the UK.

Burnham said he would “make no apology” for trying to “lead with a bit of lightness” following his appearance on the Channel 4 show which the Tory leader criticised.

His episode was made to highlight work done by Stand Up To Cancer, a cause he said he is “proud” to support.

“That’s the way I go at things and connect with people as best I can.

“And perhaps if a few more people watch it tonight and then support Stand Up To Cancer, that will be job done,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

Mr Burnham is not the only politician who will appear on the programme, which is airing on Friday, October 23.

He will be joined on the sofa by Liverpool City Region Mayor, and close personal friend, Steve Rotheram.

Read more: From the despatch box to the Gogglebox: Burnham to become the first PM to star on show from Downing Street

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