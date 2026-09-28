The Prime Minister insisted more needs to be done when it comes to defence spending

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has confirmed to LBC that he will chair a Cobra meeting "later this afternoon," in the wake of five arrests by counter-terror police close to RAF Fairford.

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Speaking with Shelagh Fogarty live from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the Prime Minister told LBC he will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency committee to ensure ministers "have the full picture". Andy Burnham praised the emergency service and public response to the suspected bomb plot on Monday after five people were arrested. "I will chair a meeting over COBRA later this afternoon," the PM revealed, after five suspects, all of whom are British nationals aged in their 20s and from London, were arrested close to the RAF base used by the US. He told LBC that defence remains high on his priority list ahead of his speech at the conference on Tuesday. "Everyone can feel the world changing," the PM admitted, as he vowed to top up defence funding, pledging to "go further" where national defence is concerned. Read more: 'We will be transparent' Wes Streeting vows to be honest on RAF 'bomb plot' but admits public only has 'partial picture' Read more: Five arrested over RAF base 'bomb plot' are all British men from London in their 20s - as Iran rejects being involved

Armed Police stand outside RAF Fairford base in Fairford. Picture: Getty

Admitting there was a shortfall when it comes to defence investment, the PM insisted that he would top up funding, adding: "I will make that good". It comes after Sir John Healey took to the stage as Chancellor, months after he resigned as defence minister under former ​Prime Minister Keir Starmer over what he felt was inadequate spending on defence. The Prime Ministers comments come after five men were arrested in Whelford, Gloucestershire in the early hours of Sunday, initially on suspicion of explosives offences and later terrorism. "It's obviously a live investigation, so there's only so much I can say on that," he continued. A villager in Whelford dialled 999 after she saw three vans and a group of masked men near the base, and dozens of homes had to be evacuated as bomb disposal teams were called in. Police are understood to be investigating if any potential plot could be linked to Iran, which has used proxies to carry out crimes on British soil in the past.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking with Shelagh Fogarty following five terror arrests. Picture: PA