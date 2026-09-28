Andy Burnham to chair emergency Cobra meeting 'later this afternoon' following RAF Fairford arrests
The Prime Minister insisted more needs to be done when it comes to defence spending
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Andy Burnham has confirmed to LBC that he will chair a Cobra meeting "later this afternoon," in the wake of five arrests by counter-terror police close to RAF Fairford.
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Speaking with Shelagh Fogarty live from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, the Prime Minister told LBC he will chair a meeting of the Government's emergency committee to ensure ministers "have the full picture".
Andy Burnham praised the emergency service and public response to the suspected bomb plot on Monday after five people were arrested.
"I will chair a meeting over COBRA later this afternoon," the PM revealed, after five suspects, all of whom are British nationals aged in their 20s and from London, were arrested close to the RAF base used by the US.
He told LBC that defence remains high on his priority list ahead of his speech at the conference on Tuesday.
"Everyone can feel the world changing," the PM admitted, as he vowed to top up defence funding, pledging to "go further" where national defence is concerned.
Read more: 'We will be transparent' Wes Streeting vows to be honest on RAF 'bomb plot' but admits public only has 'partial picture'
Read more: Five arrested over RAF base 'bomb plot' are all British men from London in their 20s - as Iran rejects being involved
Admitting there was a shortfall when it comes to defence investment, the PM insisted that he would top up funding, adding: "I will make that good".
It comes after Sir John Healey took to the stage as Chancellor, months after he resigned as defence minister under former Prime Minister Keir Starmer over what he felt was inadequate spending on defence.
The Prime Ministers comments come after five men were arrested in Whelford, Gloucestershire in the early hours of Sunday, initially on suspicion of explosives offences and later terrorism.
"It's obviously a live investigation, so there's only so much I can say on that," he continued.
A villager in Whelford dialled 999 after she saw three vans and a group of masked men near the base, and dozens of homes had to be evacuated as bomb disposal teams were called in.
Police are understood to be investigating if any potential plot could be linked to Iran, which has used proxies to carry out crimes on British soil in the past.
Iran's London embassy said it “categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations” of Iranian involvement, while police asked to be given space to work amid “geopolitical questions” around motivation.
On Monday, Counter-Terrorism Policing (CTP) said that multiple new lines of inquiry have emerged after investigators were working at the scene overnight.
In the wake of the arrests, Nigel Farage said it was clear that the UK and America had been working together “for a very long time, looking at what the threats to (RAF) Fairford and probably Lakenheath are as well.
“So, let’s find out what their motives are, let’s find out more.“But my point remains, that for a country to remain safe, it has to control who comes into it.”
It comes as the Chancellor pledged a "new age of industrialisation" that will see British firms deliver multi-billion pound defence projects, including three new floating docks for submarines in Clyde, Scotland.