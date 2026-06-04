Andy Burnham has confirmed he will challenge Sir Keir Starmer to be Labour leader if he wins the Makerfield by-election.

He told the audience: “I’m not somebody who gets ahead of myself.

As part of his opening speech on a televised debate for the by-election, Mr Burnham told his wannabe constituents that he will seek to represent them “at the highest possible level”.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is seeking a return to Westminster in the June 18 poll.

“I can’t do anything unless I’m lucky enough to get the support of people here.

“But if I get your support, I would seek to represent you at the highest possible level and give this constituency maximum power and influence.

“I think Wes Streeting seems to have launched a leadership contest, so if that is running, I would seek to join it.

“But I’d have to persuade members of the Parliamentary Labour Party to do the same.

“So that’s the only question… I’ve said to my team, let’s have a proper look at this and let’s develop a policy.”

The by-election was triggered by departing MP Josh Simons, who stood down and endorsed Mr Burnham to take his seat.

Mr Burnham had earlier unsuccessfully tried to stand for Labour for the Gorton and Denton seat won by Green Hannah Spencer last year.

He had applied to Labour's ruling NEC to stand as their candidate but was blocked by the party.

It is widely understood that Mr Burnham would attempt to oust Sir Keir from Downing Street shortly after a by-election win.

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has also confirmed that he would stand in any leadership contest.