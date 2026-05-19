Labour and Reform UK have confirmed their candidates to stand in the Makerfield by-election.

Burnham will face Kenyon in the Makerfield by-election . Picture: PA/Reform

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham has been selected as Labour’s candidate in the Makerfield by-election, the party has announced - as Reform UK revealed the hopeful poised to take on the Greater Manchester mayor.

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The announcement comes after a by-election was triggered by Labour MP Josh Simons, who announced he would stand down last week, paving the way for the Manchester Mayor's return to Westminster. Following the announcement, Mr Burnham said he is "proud and humbled" to have been selected as Labour’s candidate for Makerfield. He wrote in a statement on X: "These proud working-class communities represent the very best values of our country and they deserve so much better. It would be my honour to work for them every day, if elected as their MP, to achieve that. "Many people here feel Westminster isn’t working for them and they are right. I am standing to change that and get the voice of these communities heard loud and clear." Read more: Andy Burnham says he will not try to undo Brexit Read more: 'I'm not going to walk away,' insists Starmer as PM vows to 'fight the next election'

It is understood that the Greater Manchester mayor was the only person shortlisted for selection by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee, bypassing a vote by the local party. If he returns to Parliament, Mr Burnham is widely expected to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership, but the Prime Minister has insisted he will not “walk away” from Downing Street. Mr Burnham used a slick campaign video to set out his vision after saying his attempt to win the Makerfield by-election was motivated by the need to “change Labour”. In the video, soundtracked by a series of Manchester bands including Elbow, James and Oasis, Mr Burnham said he wanted “a new path for Britain”. Mr Burnham has sought to reassure voters in the Leave-supporting Makerfield constituency that he is not seeking to rejoin the European Union – something he said last year he would like to see happen in his lifetime. And he has also attempted to calm the bond markets by insisting he will stick to the Government’s fiscal rules.

Makerfield was Andy Burnham’s back up plan.



For Robert Kenyon, it’s his home.



This battle will be David Vs Goliath. pic.twitter.com/Z8A5ay3EmD — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) May 19, 2026