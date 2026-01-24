Andy Burnham confirms he will stand in Gorton and Denton by-election, paving the way for possible Westminster return
The Greater Manchester mayor has put his name forward to stand as an MP
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed he intends to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election, paving the way for a possible return to Westminster.
It comes after Andrew Gwynne, the former MP for the Greater Manchester seat, announced his resignation, paving the way for a by-election to take place in the constituency of Gorton and Denton.
Mr Burnham said he had applied to Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for permission to seek selection for the contest on Saturday.
He said the decision had been “difficult”, but now was “the moment to mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for”.
I have today written to the Chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee seeking permission to enter the selection process for a candidate for the forthcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 24, 2026
Mr Burnham has long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, and faced a race against time to put his name forward to stand as Labour's candidate for the seat.
The NEC can still block his bid for selection by refusing permission, and supporters of the Prime Minister are reported to be mobilising to prevent him from becoming a candidate.
However, senior Labour figures have called for Mr Burnham to be allowed to stand, with the party’s deputy leader, Lucy Powell, saying the decision should be up to local party members.
Mr Burnham argued there was now "a direct threat to everything Greater Manchester has always been about from a brand of politics which seeks to pit people against each other."
He added: "I see this by-election as the front line of that fight for the Manchester way and I feel I owe it to a city which has given me so much to lead it from the front, despite the risks involved."
Mr Burnham’s candidacy was also welcomed by Cabinet minister Ed Miliband, who was giving a speech to the Fabian Society’s annual conference in London as the mayor made his announcement.
Mr Miliband said Mr Burnham had done “an outstanding job” as mayor and would be “a massive asset” in Parliament, adding he hoped the Gorton and Denton party would have “the option” of selecting him as a candidate.
He said: “My view about this is Keir needs the best possible team serving under him in Parliament.”
On Friday, several Labour MPs warned against using the NEC to block Mr Burnham from standing in Gorton and Denton.
Jo White, who chairs the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, said: “Let the North decide who their Labour candidate should be for the Gorton and Denton by-election.
A London stitch-up will be a disaster for Labour.”Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith said: “Gorton and Denton deserves the best possible choice of candidates.
"I agree with the Prime Minister that our attention should be on delivering for the public, not speculating about future leadership contests."