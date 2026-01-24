The Greater Manchester mayor has put his name forward to stand as an MP

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has confirmed he will stand for the Gorton and Denton by-election. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has confirmed he intends to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election, paving the way for a possible return to Westminster.

It comes after Andrew Gwynne, the former MP for the Greater Manchester seat, announced his resignation, paving the way for a by-election to take place in the constituency of Gorton and Denton. Mr Burnham said he had applied to Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for permission to seek selection for the contest on Saturday. He said the decision had been “difficult”, but now was “the moment to mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for”. Read more: Speculation over Andy Burnham's Westminster return as 24-hour deadline approaches Read more: Starmer warned against 'stitch-up' as Greater Manchester by-election triggers Burnham’s Westminster return

I have today written to the Chair of Labour’s National Executive Committee seeking permission to enter the selection process for a candidate for the forthcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.



Read my letter here.👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/TwKgADsuSB — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 24, 2026

Mr Burnham has long viewed as a potential rival to the Prime Minister for the Labour leadership, and faced a race against time to put his name forward to stand as Labour's candidate for the seat. The NEC can still block his bid for selection by refusing permission, and supporters of the Prime Minister are reported to be mobilising to prevent him from becoming a candidate. However, senior Labour figures have called for Mr Burnham to be allowed to stand, with the party’s deputy leader, Lucy Powell, saying the decision should be up to local party members. Mr Burnham argued there was now "a direct threat to everything Greater Manchester has always been about from a brand of politics which seeks to pit people against each other." He added: "I see this by-election as the front line of that fight for the Manchester way and I feel I owe it to a city which has given me so much to lead it from the front, despite the risks involved." Mr Burnham’s candidacy was also welcomed by Cabinet minister Ed Miliband, who was giving a speech to the Fabian Society’s annual conference in London as the mayor made his announcement.

Mr Burnham will stand in the by-election which was triggered in the constituency of Gorton and Denton. Picture: Getty