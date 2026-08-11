It comes after the PM was accused of being 'too blokey' on social media where he regularly talks about football and the pub

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has revealed his go-to order from Greggs, and it's another controversial pick.

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The new PM divulged details of his favourite order from the high-street bakery chain to LBC's Henry Riley. Asked about his go-to baked good from Greggs, Burnham looked past sausage rolls and said: "The sausage, bean, and cheese thing". Seeming a little unsure of his choice, he added: "Is that right? Yeah, something like that." The PM was most likely referring to Greggs' Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt, which sells for £2. Read more: Burnham's 'strong line' against shoplifters: PM calls for police crackdown on brazen thieves who make customers 'fearful' Read more: Andy Burnham the 'TikTok PM' is getting Gen Z to listen - and they don't think he's cringe

Greggs' Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt features sausage meatballs, baked beans and melted cheese encased within a warmed puff pastry. Picture: Greggs

But the PM's snubbing of the Greggs classic sausage roll may divide opinion and it comes after Burnham was warned by his advisers that his social media videos were coming across as too "blokeish". Last month, the PM posted a social media video blind ranking popular pub snacks with the Chancellor John Healey, which has already amassed more than five million views.

Inside a branch of the Greggs bakery chain in Brighton, UK. Greggs interior, Greggs counter, Greggs retail, customers in Greggs. Picture: Alamy