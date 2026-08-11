First bar snacks, now Greggs: Andy Burnham reveals another curveball order
It comes after the PM was accused of being 'too blokey' on social media where he regularly talks about football and the pub
Andy Burnham has revealed his go-to order from Greggs, and it's another controversial pick.
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The new PM divulged details of his favourite order from the high-street bakery chain to LBC's Henry Riley.
Asked about his go-to baked good from Greggs, Burnham looked past sausage rolls and said: "The sausage, bean, and cheese thing".
Seeming a little unsure of his choice, he added: "Is that right? Yeah, something like that."
The PM was most likely referring to Greggs' Sausage, Bean & Cheese Melt, which sells for £2.
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But the PM's snubbing of the Greggs classic sausage roll may divide opinion and it comes after Burnham was warned by his advisers that his social media videos were coming across as too "blokeish".
Last month, the PM posted a social media video blind ranking popular pub snacks with the Chancellor John Healey, which has already amassed more than five million views.
The PM's top pick was McCoys Salt and Vinegar ridge crisps, while the Chancellor opted for the potentially more polarising option of pork scratchings.
Burnham regularly talks about his love of pints and Everton FC on Instagram.
But it's been reported that Burnham has been told by a No 10 team to stop talking about football and the pub so much so as not to alienate voters.
The PM has today announced plans to revive Britain's high streets and crack down on shoplifting.
Greggs, meanwhile this week, was forced to introduce 'robocops' in a bid to curb thefts following a notable uptick in shoplifting offences.
The move sees devices, which are manufactured by security firm Safer Group, capture CCTV footage which is monitored by 24-hour remote security guards.
It comes after shoplifting in the bakery chain became so rife that certain stores were transformed into 'fortress stores' to cope with the influx of thieves.
The government's apparent emphasis on curbing thefts from Britain's high streets forms part of a wider plan by the PM, aiming to revive the hubs of local communities and nurture independent businesses over online mega-corporations.