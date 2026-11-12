Communities across the globe have faced excruciating heatwaves and a myriad of other disasters: wildfires, floods, avalanches and droughts. If you thought the climate crisis was a problem for the future, you would be wrong.

Taking place in Antalya, this year’s COP brings together thousands of delegates in an attempt to build a global consensus on how to stop the climate crisis. But, as has become a pattern at the flagship climate conference, tackling fossil fuels head-on has been artfully dodged. Co-hosts Australia and Türkiye are sidestepping the elephant in the room in favour of discussions on electrification and green industrialisation, all while Türkiye’s president celebrates new oilfield discoveries as the conference kicks off.

COP, now in its 31st year, is a necessary forum to bring world leaders together to address the climate breakdown, but it is at risk of being undermined. Year after year, Global Witness has exposed how the forum has been used as a platform for petrostates to negotiate new oil and gas deals, infiltrated by lobbyists, or simply proven ineffective at tackling the biggest blockers to climate action.

As such, the conference is often accused of being either a pointless exercise in political posturing or simply too cowardly. Leaders of key polluting countries are nowhere to be seen, while heads of oil-producing states water down the wording of any agreement at the last minute. Last year, in a galling move, a direct reference to "fossil fuels" was forced out of the final text in favour of roundabout language following pressure from countries like the UAE, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

This year, Prime Minister Andy Burnham attended, alongside Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh. Their attendance was, at the very least, a visible commitment to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

While this is better than nothing, decisions back in the UK could completely undermine this commitment. The visit comes as the government is considering whether new drilling at the Rosebank oilfield in the North Sea, the biggest undeveloped oilfield in UK waters, will go ahead. In 2022, Greenpeace and Uplift brought a legal challenge against the approval of the oilfield by the then Conservative Government. The Supreme Court upheld this, and the new Labour leadership has not challenged it, leaving the future of Rosebank unclear.

After Fahnbulleh approved the Jackdaw gasfield last month – a similarly disputed piece of fossil fuel infrastructure – all eyes are on Rosebank.

The reality is that the environmental and financial costs of Rosebank would eclipse any stated gains, driving further extreme heat, fires and droughts and hitting households nd businesses. More oil drilling would do nothing to lower UK energy bills: Rosebank’s oil would be sold on the open international market, with 90% destined for export.

If Burnham's government is serious about showing climate leadership and protecting generations to come, it must say no to Rosebank. The UK cannot credibly ask the world’s poorest countries to reduce fossil fuel use if we are not willing to do the same. He must act to free us from the fossil fuel doom loop; standing firm on commitments to ban new drilling and introducing fairer taxes on ultra-wealthy oil firms to fund the transition we need. Firms that continue to rake in eye-watering profits while everyone else picks up the costs: in 2025, Europe’s six biggest oil companies made $89 billion, doubling their year-on-year profits.

Burnham’s presence at COP, while potentially approving the burning of more fossil fuels, is troubling and disingenuous. Leaders must use COP for the reasons it was designed – for cooperation and action on one of the biggest challenges of our time. Leaders cannot perform proactive climate action while negotiating backdoor deals or approving more oil and gas production. COP cannot be used to greenwash.

We are already seeing the effects of our overreliance on oil. We cannot wait any longer.

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Flossie Boyd is a Senior Campaigner at Global Witness.

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