Andy Burnham cracks ChatGPT joke during PMQs after aide spotted using AI while quaffing prosecco on train
Mr Burnham’s joke, which prompted laughter from the green benches, came after one of his speechwriters was photographed seeking feedback from the AI agent
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Andy Burnham quipped that ChatGPT had written his opener at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday after a No 10 aide was pictured using artificial intelligence to help refine a speech while quaffing prosecco.
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Ending his first appearance at the despatch box on Wednesday in the traditional way, the Prime Minister told the Commons: “This morning, I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others.”
He added: “And, according to ChatGPT, I shall have further such meetings later today.”
Mr Burnham’s joke, which prompted laughter from the green benches, came after one of his speechwriters was photographed seeking feedback from the AI agent on a draft of his address to the Welsh Labour conference on Sunday.
The eventful PMQs also saw the leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, claim the PM was offering "false hope" in the wake of the recent Milburn report.
In response, the PM said "we will consider the Milburn report" and "bring forward our response next month".
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Pictures of the aid using ChatGPT, published by The Mail on Sunday, appeared to show the chatbot suggesting ways to make the speech “a little more emotive”.
Images also appeared to show the aide drinking Prosecco while working on the address, aboard an afternoon train from London Euston to Holyhead.
A No 10 spokesperson has previously said the Prime Minister “writes most of his own speeches”.
They continued: “An aide sought feedback on a speech draft that had already been written.”
It is understood the ChatGPT suggestions were not ultimately used.
Mr Burnham used his speech at the conference on Saturday to talk about “industry” giving people a “deep sense of belonging”, adding workplaces in Wales “created a way of life, the social infrastructure that we took for granted – the working men’s clubs, the sports teams, the choirs, the trade unions”.