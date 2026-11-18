Andy Burnham quipped that ChatGPT had written his opener at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday after a No 10 aide was pictured using artificial intelligence to help refine a speech while quaffing prosecco.

Ending his first appearance at the despatch box on Wednesday in the traditional way, the Prime Minister told the Commons: “This morning, I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others.”

He added: “And, according to ChatGPT, I shall have further such meetings later today.”

Mr Burnham’s joke, which prompted laughter from the green benches, came after one of his speechwriters was photographed seeking feedback from the AI agent on a draft of his address to the Welsh Labour conference on Sunday.

The eventful PMQs also saw the leader of the opposition, Kemi Badenoch, claim the PM was offering "false hope" in the wake of the recent Milburn report.

In response, the PM said "we will consider the Milburn report" and "bring forward our response next month".

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