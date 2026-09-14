Prime Minister Andy Burnham has cancelled engagements for today and tomorrow after announcing the death of his father, Roy.

Mr Burnham has spoken openly about his father’s illness which meant that he did not know his son had become Prime Minister.

The experience is one of the driving factors in the Prime Minister’s aim to reform the social care system.

Mr Burnham had been due to host business leaders in No 10 on Monday afternoon but will no longer take part.

Kenneth Roy Burnham (who was known as Roy) worked as a telephone engineer for BT.

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