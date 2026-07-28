The Prime Minister warned that without urgent change the NHS "will collapse" and has vowed to expend his political capital on fixing "broken" social care system

The new Prime Minister has vowed to fix Britain's "broken" social care system. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has refused to rule out levying a death tax to fund free social care for the elderly.

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Asked on Monday if Mr Burnham was looking at using a death tax to fund the reforms, a No 10 spokesperson said they were "not going to get ahead of his update on this issue" due later this week. The PM had been "clear about the consequences of not doing it", the spokesperson continued ,"which is that the NHS would collapse under the weight of having to care for people not really needed in the NHS system". “So you’ve seen his determination to tackle this issue, and I think that gives you a sense of where his feelings lie.” Currently, death duties are paid on left behind assets worth more than £1m. The standard rate of inheritance tax currently sits at 40% on assets over this threshold.

As health secretary in 2009 under Gordon Brown, Mr Burnham proposed replacing inheritance tax with a 10 per cent tax on all estates. Picture: Alamy

Last year the government made £9 billion from inheritance tax. Spending on social care is due to rise to £39 billion by the end of the decade. Unlike NHS care, social care is not free at the point of use and high costs sometimes mean people are forced to sell their homes to pay for what they need. People with savings worth more than £23,250 are not entitled to help with the cost of care from their local council. Mr Burnham is expected to make a speech on adult social care in the coming days as he aims to “run towards problems that have been neglected”, according to a No 10 source.

This has to be the start of a real effort to end the social care catastrophe. @AndyBurnham says he’s willing to spend political capital on this - and so am I.



I’ll fight to ensure family carers aren't forgotten. We need cross-party consensus, and I hope the PM’s door is open. https://t.co/VDYkobmVHj — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 25, 2026