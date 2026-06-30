Britain's next Prime Minister will need to find ways to raise £4.7 billion to fulfil commitments made in the Defence Investment Plan, announced on Tuesday

Andy Burnham faces having to fill a £4.7 billion black hole in his first Budget should he become Prime Minister after Sir Keir Starmer put off deciding how to fund defence spending hikes. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham faces having to fill a £4.7 billion black hole in his first Budget should he become Prime Minister after Sir Keir Starmer put off deciding how to fund defence spending hikes.

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The Downing Street frontrunner will face having to find the money to fund rearmament under the Defence Investment Plan (Dip) announced on Tuesday. Outgoing PM Sir Keir announced £15 billion in extra defence spending - but had not sourced £4.7 billion of the funding needed to do so yet. The other £10.3 billion is being found through reallocating money earmarked for other departments. In a written statement to Parliament, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said only two-thirds of that sum – £10.3 billion – had been identified, while the remaining £4.7 billion would be “confirmed at Budget 2026, in a fair and balanced way”. Read More: Defence Secretary denies fallout with military chiefs over £15bn investment plan but admits 'more still to do' Read More: Starmer’s defence investment plan revealed - as helicopters scrapped amid MoD cuts and Healey insists ‘more needs to be done’

Outgoing PM Sir Keir announced £15 billion in extra defence spending - but had not sourced £4.7 billion of the funding needed to do so yet. Picture: Getty

Ms Reeves added that the Treasury would focus on finding “efficiencies” and cancelling or delaying “lower priority programmes”, while emphasising the Government would not cut day-to-day spending to pay for defence. Announcing the Dip on Tuesday, Sir Keir said he expected his successor to build on the increase in defence spending, while Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said defence would be the number one priority for the Government’s next spending review. But the decision to leave almost a third of the extra funding to be set out at the next budget means finding the money will be a task for Mr Burnham, Sir Keir’s likely successor, and his new chancellor. While Mr Burnham was briefed on the Dip before its publication, it is understood he was surprised by the need to find an additional tranche of funding. Max Werner, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the decision meant there would be “further impacts on other areas of spending, tax or borrowing on top of those set out in today’s announcements – implying one key early decision for the next prime minister”. Mr Jarvis denied the funding gap was a hand grenade for the future chancellor, insisting it was “absolutely the opposite”.