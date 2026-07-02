The Prime Minister-in-waiting told LBC that he was not privy to all discussions regarding the defence investment plan (Dip)

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham said he “wasn’t in all of the discussions” regarding the defence investment plan (Dip) after it left him with a £4.7 billion black hole to fill if he becomes Prime Minister.

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Speaking exclusively to LBC, the frontrunner for Downing Street was asked if he was aware he'd have to find £15 billion to fulfil the Dip by Andrew Marr. Mr Burnham told Andrew: “I didn’t have all of the, all of the details. “I wasn’t in all of the discussions, but to be fair, the Government had had an internal process ongoing.” Read More: Andy Burnham pledges 'to cut business rates for pubs' as he insists economic track record is ‘rock solid’ Read More: Andy Burnham admits ‘my generation of politicians has failed’ as he issues a ‘last chance' warning to Labour

Speaking exclusively to LBC, the frontrunner for Downing Street was asked if he was aware he'd have to find £15 billion to fulfil the Dip by Andrew Marr. . Picture: Alamy

The newly-elected MP for Makerfield added: “I regard it as something that the country has to face up to very seriously. “We’re in a changing world. The nature of the threat is changing. “What I can say to you tonight is I will take my responsibilities fully to fund the defence investment plan. “If I am in the position to do so, I will take those responsibilities extremely seriously. No compromise on the security of the nation. “More broadly, I just think we need to build the resilience of the country in all of our, in all of our places.” Mr Burnham was revealed to have to find the money to fund rearmament under the Defence Investment Plan (Dip) announced on Tuesday.