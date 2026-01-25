The Manchester mayor was waiting for permission to be granted so he could officially run in the seat of Gorton and Denton, but the move was blocked on Sunday

Andy Burnham said he was "disappointed and concerned" after it was blocked. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has said he is "disappointed" and "concerned" after he was blocked from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

Releasing a statement on X, the Greater Manchester mayor wrote: "I am disappointed by today’s NEC decision and concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us. "To whoever is Labour’s candidate and to our members in Manchester and Tameside: you will have my full support and I will be there whenever you need me." Earlier on Sunday, it was announced Mr Burnham's application to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election was blocked by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC). Read more: Andy Burnham blocked from standing as an MP by Labour's ruling body in blow to leadership hopes Read more: Labour MP tells LBC now is 'not the time' for Andy Burnham to stand in by-election

I am disappointed by today’s NEC decision and concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us.



To whoever is Labour’s candidate and to our members in Manchester and Tameside: you will have my full support and I will be there whenever you need me.



1/2 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 25, 2026

The statement added: "Tomorrow [Monday], I return with full focus to my role as Mayor of GM, defending everything we have built in our city-region over many years. "I decided to put myself forward to prevent the divisive politics of Reform from damaging that. "We are stronger together and let’s stay that way." In a final dig towards the Labour party, he wrote: "The fact that the media was informed of the NEC decision before I was tells you everything you need to know about the way the Labour Party is being run these days. "You would think that over 30 years of service would count for something but sadly not." Mr Burnham had required formal permission from the NEC to run as Labour's candidate for the Parliamentary seat, but the ten-person panel voted eight to one against him, it is understood.

Mr Burnham said he would return to his duties in his role as mayor on Monday. Picture: Alamy

He confirmed on Saturday he had applied for permission to run amid long-running speculation he could challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the party leadership. He said the decision had been "difficult," but now was "the moment to mount the strongest possible defence of what we stand for." Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley on Sunday, Labour MP Karl Turner described the NEC's move to block Mr Burnham as a "mistake."

Tomorrow I return with full focus to my role as Mayor of GM, defending everything we have built in our city-region over many years.



I decided to put myself forward to prevent the divisive politics of Reform from damaging that. We are stronger together and let’s stay that way. 💪🏻 — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) January 25, 2026

Mr Turner, who represents Kingston upon Hull east, told Henry: "I think it was a mistake. "I think he should have been entitled to go forward to the next roundup, the very least, and then potentially be shortlisted for the CLP to choose their preferred candidate. "Why do I say it? Because I think he was the best candidate on the basis of evidence. He won not just every single constituency ward in that massive Greater Manchester region, he won every single ballot box. "That is a massive result in that election. So I think he was best placed to be the candidate. "I think he's got a lot of experience, I think he offers a lot to Parliament, actually. And I think he could have been used by the Prime Minister in Cabinet, is my view."

The decision follows long-running speculation he could challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the party leadership. Picture: Alamy

During his announcement on Saturday, Mr Burnham argued there was now "a direct threat to everything Greater Manchester has always been about from a brand of politics which seeks to pit people against each other." He continued: "I see this by-election as the front line of that fight for the Manchester way and I feel I owe it to a city which has given me so much to lead it from the front, despite the risks involved." However, the Labour Party said in a statement: "The NEC has decided not to grant Andy Burnham permission to stand. "The NEC believes that causing an unnecessary election for the position of Greater Manchester Mayor would have a substantial and disproportionate impact on party campaign resources ahead of the local elections and elections to the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd in May. "Although the Party would be confident of retaining the mayoralty, the NEC could not put Labour’s control of Greater Manchester at any risk.

Labour MP Karl Turner told LBC the move to block Mr Burnham was a "mistake.". Picture: LBC

"Andy Burnham is doing a great job as Mayor of Greater Manchester. We believe it is in the best interests of the party to avoid an unnecessary Mayoral election, which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources that are better spent tackling the cost of living crisis. "We look forward to fighting and winning the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton and the positive campaign ahead, which will be firmly focused on tackling the cost of living and bringing investment to the local area."