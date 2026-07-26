Andy Burnham says he would stand up to Donald Trump 'if it was the right thing to do.'

The new prime minister said he had a good first exchange with a "really warm" Trump, but also said he "wouldn't hold back from saying what I think is right".

When asked if he would call out Trump if it was the right thing, he said, "of course", before adding, "you have to defend your own national interest before anything else.

"That's what you're required to do if you're to do this job properly."

On the question of whether he could trust the US President, he said, "we've had one phone call." He said he found him warm during that conversation, but acknowledged that "it's a changing world isn't it, and you just obviously have to call things as they develop".

He also said that, if he disagrees with Donald Trump, he may "need to voice a different idea that is right for Britain," and that going forward he "wouldn't hold back from saying what I think is right".

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