The Prime Minister has so far only spoken to the US president remotely about Ukraine, the Middle East conflict and North Sea drilling.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, left, is set to meet US President Donald Trump, right, next week. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Andy Burnham is set to meet Donald Trump at a summit in New York next week in his first in-person meeting with the US President since entering Number 10.

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The meeting is expected to take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, The Times reports. Downing Street had previously suggested the face-to-face meeting was not a certainty due to schedule clashes, but it is now reportedly expected to go ahead. It marks a major diplomatic test for the Prime Minister, who has so far only spoken to the US president remotely. The pair have held two phone calls since Mr Burnham became PM in June, the first just hours after he entered Downing Street. Last week, the pair agreed on the need to “continue working towards a ceasefire that prevented more loss of life” in Ukraine during another phone call. Read more: Burnham warns terror 'still knocks at the door of democracy' on 9/11 anniversary as Blair recalls day that 'changed the world' Read more: Trump demands countries 'reimburse' US for securing Strait of Hormuz

The pair also discussed the Middle East and the Prime Minister set out the UK’s commitment to working towards peace and security in the region, “stressing the importance of the two-state solution, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders are likely to discuss the Ukraine and Iran conflicts again when they meet in person. It comes as the US President this week threatened that "countries of the world" that didn't help in his war with Iran will "reimburse" the US. President Trump has been vocal about his criticisms of other countries that he claims have not sufficiently supported the United States in their war with Iran. The conflict became a point of contention between Mr Trump and former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, although Mr Trump is yet to directly attack Mr Burnham on his approach to the conflict. In fact, he has previously insisted he has a “good relationship” with Mr Burnham. However, he has hit out at the PM for his stance on issues including immigration and North Sea drilling.