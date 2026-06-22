Andy Burnham could be crowned Prime Minister by mid-July after Sir Keir Starmer sensationally quit Downing Street on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham could be crowned Prime Minister by mid-July after Sir Keir Starmer sensationally quit Downing Street on Monday.

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The newly elected MP for Makerfield is the only candidate openly vying to replace Sir Keir, after fellow hopeful Wes Streeting threw his weight behind the former Mayor of Greater Manchester. Mr Burnham was given a hero's welcome by the Parliamentary Labour Party on his arrival at the Palace of Westminster earlier on Monday. After his huge majority was confirmed in last Thursday's Makerfield by-election, the so-called 'King in the North' headed south. Read More: LIVE: Starmer resigned due to 'seriously bad judgments' says Lord Kinnock Read More: Lammy says Burnham would have his 'full support' as PM - as he commends 'dear friend' Sir Keir

The newly elected MP for Makerfield is the only candidate openly vying to replace Sir Keir, after fellow hopeful Wes Streeting threw his weight behind the former Mayor of Greater Manchester. Picture: Getty

The withdrawal of former Health Secretary Mr Streeting makes it likely that Mr Burnham could stand for the leadership of Labour and take over as Prime Minister, unopposed. However, if Mr Burnham is joined in a leadership contest for another MP who has secured the support of at least 80 others, he will be forced into a full election. Should he win the contest, he would only be able to take office around September 1. Previous MPs understood to covet the Labour leadership include former deputy leader Angela Rayner, former armed forces minister Al Carns, and former leader and energy secretary Ed Miliband. Senior cabinet minister Darren Jones has been suggested to be a candidate for Starmer's allies to row in behind, but LBC understands that MPs don't believe any candidate has the support necessary to formally stand for leader at this stage.

Senior cabinet minister Darren Jones has been suggested to be a candidate for Starmer's allies to row in behind. Picture: Getty

The prospect of a coronation for Labour's next leader is controversial - with some suggesting that Burnham would be taking power without an electoral test of his policy platform. Speculation over Burnham's expected ascension has reached a fever pitch after he was sworn in as the Labour MP for Makerfield shortly after Sir Keir confirmed he would be standing down. He was sworn in using a Bible and took the oath of allegiance to the Crown and walked to the House of Commons despatch box flanked by Knowsley MP Anneliese Midgley and Leigh and Atherton’s Jo Platt. Mr Burnham said: “I swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”