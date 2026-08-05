Andy Burnham has been threatened with legal action over refusal to block PC Harper's killers from early release scheme

By Issy Clarke

The Chief Constable has said he wrote to the Prime Minister twelve days ago warning about the early release of PC Andrew Harper's killers but has yet to receive a reply.

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Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police Jason Hogg told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he wrote to Andy Burnham and the Justice Secretary "eleven or twelve days ago" but has still not heard anything back. It comes after justice minister Jake Richards intimated that two of the police officer's killers - Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers - would be eligible for early release from jail under legislation due to take effect in October. Speaking on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Richards said that the government had "spoken to the Harper family and will continue to engage with victims such as the Harper family and indeed others as well" but said ministers would not "handpick cases". Richards stressed that the government had a "responsibility to ensure we have a functioning law and order system. And without prison places, you don't have one." It comes as fury mounts over the Prime Minister's refusal to block the early release of PC Harper's killers from prison. Andy Burnham has been threatened with legal action by the Police Federation – the group representing officers in the force where Pc Harper served. Read more: Police chief threatens to take Burnham to court over 'betrayal' early release for PC Andrew Harper killers Read more: Harper's law changed Britain - so why should the killers who inspired it walk free? writes Andy Hughes

This comes despite Lissie Harper's campaign being a major factor in a review which saw rapists and child sex offenders stopped from being released early. Picture: Family handout

Pushed by Ferrari on whether the Government could retrospectively alter the law to prevent the killers from leaving jail, the minister Jake Richards said this had not been looked at and that the government would not "handpick cases". He said: "Retrospective changes to criminal sentencing is not something as a functioning juristiction that we that we have ever properly considered. "We’ll always look at the options that are available, but what we cannot do, however difficult, however unimaginable the pain that the families and the victims are going through, is handpick cases for different criminal justice consequences. Thames Valley Police chair Aileen O’Connor said Burnham's decision to allow killers out early was “an insult to Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues” and said, “Andy Burnham may be on his holidays but we won’t rest on this.”

PC Harper's family, including his campaigner widow Lissie, are said to be supportive of the move. Mr Burnham had reportedly hoped to block early release for manslaughter convictions, but is said to have decided that prisons are too full to do so. This means that Cole and Bowers, who were passengers in the car which killed PC Harper, will still be eligible for early release from October. Richards said: "I don't know what legal action they are intending to make, and of course they have every right to consider their options." He added the government understood "the strength of feeling in the police community more generally, and in particular in that force". This comes despite Lissie Harper's campaign being a major factor in a review which saw rapists and child sex offenders stopped from being released early. Jason Hogg said that the "irony" of the campaign launched by Harper's widow Lissie was that while "rapists and child abusers are now going to be staying in prison longer which is undoubtedly a good thing...(Harper's family) don't feel they haven’t been listened to".

Richards was also asked by Nick about the potential early release of female prisoners. He said: "There is a recognition that perhaps there are some women who end up in prison who perhaps shouldn't be there, and we need to look at that carefully because there are other women who commit very serious offences who should be behind bars." He also told Nick Ferrari that the government was “considering and looking at all the options available” for a public inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein and will come to a decision “over the coming weeks." The Prime Minister has reportedly agreed to meet with Epstein's victims. The government is also said to be investigating whether former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed could be part of the inquiry.

Cole and Bowers, who were passengers in the car which killed PC Harper, will still be eligible for early release from October. Picture: Alamy