The Prime Minister paid tribute to his father as he pledged reform to the social-care system

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham revealed his father’s funeral will take place on Friday as he gave an emotional tribute to the man who shaped his beliefs.

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Andy Burnham had previously spoken about his father's battle with Alzheimer's saying that he did not know that his son had become PM. Picture: PA

Mr Burnham said Roy believed in “a Britain of trade unions, a union of countries, a country that fought fascism in the last century”. “That is me, that’s the Britain I believe in, it’s the Britain I will fight for,” he added. The emotional exchange came after Mr Burnham used his conference speech to unveil plans to overhaul housing, energy, water and social care, alongside the scrapping of the triple lock in a bid to restore “hope” to Britain. Mr Burnham said he had not raised his father’s death “to seek sympathy”, but because he had faced a choice over whether to address it in his conference speech. “I had a choice to make with the speech,” he said. “Do I just compartmentalise all of that away or do I talk about it? He was a son of this city.” The Prime Minister also explained why he had referenced comments reportedly made by Scottish First Minister John Swinney, who said Mr Burnham could be the last Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during a summit with leaders from Wales and Northern Ireland. Mr Burnham told Ferrari: “I didn’t quote that to criticise him […] it just gave me that theme that I wanted to talk about - the patriotism, the quiet patriotism that my dad had.”

Mr Burnham fought back tears as he spoke about his late father in his keynote speech. Picture: Alamy