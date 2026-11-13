SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan said basic essentials are becoming “increasingly unaffordable”.

Andy Burnham ‘failing families’ as data shows 40% rise in food prices, says SNP. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Andy Burnham is “failing families”, the SNP has said, as new data shows food prices have risen almost 40 per cent in six years.

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Analysis by the House of Commons Library, commissioned by the SNP, revealed the average price of food and non-alcoholic drinks in the UK rose by 39.6 per cent in the six years from September 2020 to September 2026. This is a sharp jump from the previous six years when prices increased by 1.57 per cent. The data shows that in 2019/20, average weekly household spending on food and non-alcoholic drinks was £63.70. By 2024/25 this had risen to £73.70, an increase of £520 a year. The Bank of England has forecast that food inflation will rise to around 5 per cent next year. Read more: Andy Burnham believes in a 'win-win' EU deal to build 'Brexit people thought they were voting for' Read more: Police officers who recorded ‘utterly despicable’ videos of vulnerable people while on duty sacked

Dave Doogan MP and SNP Westminster Group Leader speaks during the SNP Autumn Conference at TECA on October 15,. Picture: Paul Reid/Getty

SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan said basic essentials are becoming “increasingly unaffordable”. He said: “Andy Burnham promised he would cut the cost of living but on his watch every major household bill has increased, leaving many families thousands of pounds worse off. “Brexit Britain is broken and the basic essentials of everyday living are becoming increasingly unaffordable for most people, but the Labour Government is sitting on its hands doing next to nothing to help. “People used to warn hard-pressed households were having to choose between heating and eating, but with the price of food up 40 per cent and energy bills set to be around £1,200 higher than the Labour Party promised this winter, many families are now struggling to afford either.” The data shows that specific food items have increased in price since 2025.

The average cost of a 1kg pack of minced beef rose by 22 per cent from £8.92 in January 2025 to £10.87 in September this year. A 300g pack of fish fingers, and other breaded fish, increased by 21 per cent from £2.63 to £3.19, and fresh fish rose by a 33 per cent, with a kilogram of cod increasing from £19.09 to £25.56 in 18 months. Mr Doogan continued: “The truth is Andy Burnham is failing families and breaking his promises. He promised radical change but has presided over soaring prices and declining living standards, forcing families to cut back, or even skip meals, just to get by. “The Labour Government must get its head out of the sand and bring forward a meaningful package of emergency support for households this winter. “For Scotland, this isn’t as good as it gets. Families in energy-rich Scotland should not be paying some of the highest prices in Europe. Scotland needs independence so we can use our energy wealth to lower bills and build a better future.”