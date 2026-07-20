Burnham finalises top team as Healey, Mahmood and Miliband appointed to new PM's cabinet
New PM Andy Burnham has finalised his first four cabinet ministers, with John Healey appointed as Chancellor
Andy Burnham has announced his top Cabinet team - with John Healey becoming Chancellor in a major shock.
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The former defence secretary, who resigned over the defence spending plan, will take on the Treasury's top job after it had been suggested that Burnham was instead considering Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood for the role.
Mr Healey was Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Financial Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown for five years.
The Prime Minister has said he wants to deliver more council homes across the country. Mr Healey has long-standing experience in this area.
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As defence secretary, he brought housing for the Armed Forces back into public ownership and drove investment in housing for armed forces families.
He is well-respected on the international stage and has built links with key economic allies in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.
Mr Miliband was instead moved from his role as energy secretary into the plum job as foreign secretary, with Ms Mahmood remaining in her role in the Home Office.
Burnham ally Louise Haigh will head up the Cabinet Office, serving as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and First Secretary of State.
In his first speech of PM, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester pledged to “make this moment a circuit-breaker for Britain”.
Speaking outside No 10 without notes or a lectern, Mr Burnham said he would “bring forward the biggest changes in the last 40 years.”
He added: “I know people at home are fed up with politics. I hear you, and I want to be honest with you, we have not been good enough and we need to be better. We will be."
The Labour leader promised a return to public ownership and a 10-year plan for Britain. He said that his first priority in office will be ending rough sleeping.
Mr Burnham became PM today, having won the Labour leadership contest without any opposition, on the back of his victory in the Makerfield by-election.
Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer vacated No 10 Downing Street.