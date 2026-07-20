New PM Andy Burnham has finalised his first four cabinet ministers, with John Healey appointed as Chancellor

Andy Burnham has announced his top Cabinet team - with John Healey becoming Chancellor in a major shock. Picture: 10 Downing Street

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has announced his top Cabinet team - with John Healey becoming Chancellor in a major shock.

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The former defence secretary, who resigned over the defence spending plan, will take on the Treasury's top job after it had been suggested that Burnham was instead considering Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood for the role. Mr Healey was Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Financial Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown for five years. The Prime Minister has said he wants to deliver more council homes across the country. Mr Healey has long-standing experience in this area. Read More: LIVE: John Healey appointed Chancellor and Reeves out in Burnham’s cabinet reshuffle Read More: Andy Burnham faces Labour rebellion if Shabana Mahmood appointed chancellor

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband was instead moved from his role as energy secretary into the plum job as foreign secretary. Picture: Alamy

Shabana Mahmood will be remaining in her role in the Home Office. Picture: Alamy

As defence secretary, he brought housing for the Armed Forces back into public ownership and drove investment in housing for armed forces families. He is well-respected on the international stage and has built links with key economic allies in Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Mr Miliband was instead moved from his role as energy secretary into the plum job as foreign secretary, with Ms Mahmood remaining in her role in the Home Office. Burnham ally Louise Haigh will head up the Cabinet Office, serving as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and First Secretary of State.

Burnham ally Louise Haigh will head up the Cabinet Office, serving as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and First Secretary of State. Picture: Alamy