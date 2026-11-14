Ask almost anyone and they will tell you about the time they held their nose in the polling booth.

They voted for a party that wasn’t their first choice - or didn’t even like much - to stop one they liked even less. Or they didn’t vote at all, because where they live the result was settled before a single ballot was cast.

This stopped being a ‘quirk’ of our democracy a long time ago. First past the post doesn’t work, and that’s why we Liberal Democrats welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of a National Commission on Electoral Reform.

The case for change has never been stronger. At the last election, one party won nearly two-thirds of the seats in the House of Commons on barely a third of the vote. Millions cast ballots that elected no one and changed nothing. We then wonder why trust in politics is so low.

Liberal Democrats have been banging this drum for years. We will take a seat at the table but we know a commission is only as good as its design, and the public deserves to know whether this one will be built to deliver or delay. So, we are setting four simple tests to make it fit for purpose.

First, independence. The commission needs a chair who is neither a minister nor a party appointee. It needs its own secretariat, and terms of reference published before it begins.

Second, a deadline. It should report in twelve months, in time for every party to put its conclusions to voters at the next election.

Third, a system that works. Any recommended system must make seats reflect votes. Swapping one unfair system for another would make the exercise pointless and deny voters a voice again.

Fourth, no delays. If a party wins an election on a clear manifesto commitment for change, that is a mandate. It should not be parked behind further processes and dithering.

This could be a genuine step forward. But we have been here before. Roy Jenkins delivered a thoughtful report in 1998 and it was shelved. Reports are not reform.

A commission with a proper remit, a proper deadline and a proper independent home could be the moment fairer votes stop being a campaign and start being the law.

The Government has opened the door. The test now is whether it walks through it.

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Lisa Smart is the Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson and MP for Hazel Grove.

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