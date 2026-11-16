Andy Burnham wants caution on lifting the 3pm football TV blackout
The purpose of the blackout has been to protect live attendance at matches, amid fears crowds would be affected, especially in lower league or non-league football
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham says he would “urge caution” on scrapping the Saturday 3pm blackout, and called for broadcasters to be mindful of the impact on fans caused by changes to kick-off times.
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The ban on broadcasting live matches between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturdays was introduced in the 1960s but it could be dropped for the next set of Premier League, EFL and Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) rights cycles from 2029-30.
The purpose of the blackout has been to protect live attendance at matches, amid fears crowds would be affected, especially in lower league or non-league football, if top-flight matches were available to watch on television or streaming services.
Burnham said any decision to remove the ban would require careful thought about the consequences.
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“I would urge a bit of caution on it (the blackout), because it does protect the income of lower-league clubs,” he said.
“If you have effectively wall-to-wall Premier League football at any time, it takes away perhaps the incentive to go and watch the football league or non-league.
“So I think it has to be considered carefully. I’m not going to take the pure consumer view here. I’ll take the health-of-football approach to this particular issue.
“I would first of all want to protect the football pyramid before I agree to saying ‘let’s have even more live football’.
“I think it’s about protecting the experience with the paying supporter, protecting the football pyramid. Those issues matter to me, first of all.”
The trend in television rights has been to offer more matches in order to keep revenues up – the current Premier League deal includes 270 live matches compared to 200 in the previous one, for example.
The logical conclusion of that trend is for all matches to be made available live, and the SPFL’s tender for its next set of rights is reported to offer the chance to do just that.
The blackout is enforced by Article 48 of UEFA’s statutes, which the Football Association and the Scottish Football Association choose to impose.
It applies when 50 per cent or more of matches in the top two divisions are due to be played simultaneously.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told talkSPORT in August that English football was leaning towards a blackout but added: “It’s not just us involved in the decision about Article 48. It’s us, the EFL and the FA.
“We’ve got to take that decision at some point in the future about whether things are going to change.
“It’s not a decision for now. It’s a decision we’ve got to make before the next set of domestic processes that the EFL and the Premier League are going to do.
“I’d say in about 18 months’ time we’ll come back to that decision about whether Article 48 should remain or not.”
Burnham was also asked if broadcasters needed to be more mindful of the disruption caused to fans by the scheduling of matches for live broadcast.
“It doesn’t give any regard, actually, as far as I can see, to travelling supporters,” he said.
“Monday night games, you know, people in the north-east coming to the north-west, it’s not fair, the way that is done, or very early kick-offs on Saturday, very difficult for people to get there. So on that, I agree (with the need to be more mindful).